The Dem Who's Leading the Impeachment Charge Against Trump Is a Trainwreck
What a Yale Law Professor Didn't Like About the Wisconsin Judge Story. It's...
Did You Miss Trump Beating ABC News Like Sugar Ray Leonard Last Night?
Don’t Believe the Anti-Hype
Trump Called Gretchen Whitmer Up to Speak...This Time She Didn't Have Any Folders...
PepsiCo Has Some Good News for the MAHA Movement
VIP
Another Court Document Has an Interesting Detail About Abrego Garcia's Gang Ties
Can't Make Government Efficient
The Many Tactics of Islam
America's Immigration Laws Are Just
Tim Walz Explains Why He Thinks Kamala Harris Picked Him As Her Running...
How Trump Sabotaged Canada's Conservatives and Gifted the Ruling Left-Wing Government a Fo...
Trump Steps on the Gas Pedal for English
The Justified Deportation of Abrego Garcia
Tipsheet

DHS Smacks Down This 'False Narrative' From the Media, Dems, and Influencers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 30, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Department of Homeland Security called out liberal media, Democrat influencers, and members of Congress who are spreading a “false narrative” claiming U.S. citizen children are being deported. 

Advertisement

DHS said they are attempting to “demonize our ICE enforcement agents” with such claims. 

“In both of these cases, the mothers had a final order of deportation,” DHS explained to CNN. “Rather than separate their families, ICE asked the mothers if they wanted to be removed with their children or if they wanted ICE to place the children with someone safe the parent designates. Both mothers chose to deport with their children.”

Recommended

The Dem Who's Leading the Impeachment Charge Against Trump Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In addition to CNN, DHS also responded to The New York Times and NBC News, and corrected the record on one Democrat influencer who made the same claim. 

Congressional Democrats were also hit with the facts from DHS. 

Tags: DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Dem Who's Leading the Impeachment Charge Against Trump Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Did You Miss Trump Beating ABC News Like Sugar Ray Leonard Last Night? Matt Vespa
Don’t Believe the Anti-Hype Kurt Schlichter
What a Yale Law Professor Didn't Like About the Wisconsin Judge Story. It's Not What You Think. Matt Vespa
Trump Called Gretchen Whitmer Up to Speak...This Time She Didn't Have Any Folders to Hide Behind Leah Barkoukis
How Trump Sabotaged Canada's Conservatives and Gifted the Ruling Left-Wing Government a Fourth Term Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Dem Who's Leading the Impeachment Charge Against Trump Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement