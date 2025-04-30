DHS Smacks Down This 'False Narrative' From the Media, Dems, and Influencers

The Department of Homeland Security called out liberal media, Democrat influencers, and members of Congress who are spreading a “false narrative” claiming U.S. citizen children are being deported.

DHS said they are attempting to “demonize our ICE enforcement agents” with such claims.

“In both of these cases, the mothers had a final order of deportation,” DHS explained to CNN. “Rather than separate their families, ICE asked the mothers if they wanted to be removed with their children or if they wanted ICE to place the children with someone safe the parent designates. Both mothers chose to deport with their children.”

In both of these cases, the mothers had a final order of deportation. Rather than separate their families, ICE asked the mothers if they wanted to be removed with their children or if they wanted ICE to place the children with someone safe the parent designates. Both mothers…

Reachel Alexas Morales-Valle entered the country illegally and was released into the interior in 2013. She was given a final order of deportation in 2015. In February 2025, she was arrested in Louisiana for speeding, driving without insurance, and driving without a license. When…

Parents, who are here illegally, can take control of their departure. Through the CBP Home App, the Trump Administration is giving parents illegally in the country a chance to take full control of their departure and self-deport, with the potential ability to return the legal,…

In addition to CNN, DHS also responded to The New York Times and NBC News, and corrected the record on one Democrat influencer who made the same claim.

Wrong, Harry. ICE did NOT deport US citizen children. The mother made the determination to take her children with her back to Honduras.



We take our responsibility to protect children seriously and will continue to work with federal law enforcement to ensure that children are…

Congressional Democrats were also hit with the facts from DHS.