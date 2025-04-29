White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is'
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Doesn't Have Time for This Lib Talking Point About...
Social Media Reactions to Shri Thanedear's Impeachment Announcement Will Make You Laugh Yo...
Walz Admits What He's 'Very Pessimistic' About Concerning the Midterm Elections
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing
Bessent Explains How Domestic and Foreign Investment Will Be Incentivized Through Tax Bill
How USDA Has Supported Trump's America First Agenda in First 100 Days
VIP
Sanders Thinks Americans Are Not as 'Dumb' as Slotkin Believes They Are When...
Bessent Gives an Update on Trump's Trade War With China
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War'
Democratic Rep. Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Pam Bondi: We Will Investigate Doctors Who Provide Children With Sex Reassignment Surgery
Los Angeles County Is Dead, but It Won’t Lie Down
Tipsheet

The Liberal Party Wins Canadian Election

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 29, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla; Pool

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party won the nation’s federal election, a development being attributed to President Trump’s tariffs and talk of the country becoming America’s 51st state. 

Advertisement

"America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country—never,” Carney said in a victory speech in Ottawa. “But these are not idle threats, President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, that will never ever happen.” 

He expressed “shock” over what has happened to the U.S.-Canada relationship since President Trump came into office.

“Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration is over,” he said. “The system of open global trade anchored by the United States, a system that Canada has relied on since the Second World War, a system that while not perfect has helped deliver prosperity for a country for decades, is over.”

“We are over the shock of the American betrayal but we should never forget the lessons,” he added.

Voters have returned Canada’s Liberal Party to power for a fourth consecutive term but it remains to be seen whether Carney has won a majority or will need coalition partners to govern.

A party needs 172 seats to form a majority. CNN affiliate CTV is projecting a minority government while fellow affiliate CBC says it is too early to tell whether they can clinch a majority.

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre conceded defeat early Tuesday, saying Carney had won enough seats to form a “razor thin minority government.”

Former central banker Carney, 60, has led a wave of anti-Trump sentiment since winning his party’s leadership contest in a landslide after former prime minister Justin Trudeau stepped down last month. He has rallied the public against the US president’s threats to annex the country as “the 51st state” and made the defense of Canada a central part of his platform.

Poilievre had been the favorite to win when Trudeau announced his resignation in January in the wake of dire polls, a serious cost of living crisis and an internal revolt in his cabinet.

But Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods and threats to its sovereignty dramatically transformed the race into something of a referendum against the US president. (CNN)

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Carney said he intends to make it clear Canada has other countries to turn to for partnerships.

“When I sit down with President Trump, it will be to discuss the future economic and security relationship between two sovereign nations, and it will be with our full knowledge that we have many, many other options than the United States to build prosperity for all Canadians,” he said.

Tags: CANADA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is' Matt Vespa
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War' Guy Benson
Whatever Happened to Kilmar? Derek Hunter
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing Leah Barkoukis
Of Course, CNN's Jake Tapper Did This to the Trump White House Lawn Display of Illegal Aliens Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement