Watch This Focus Group of Trump Voters Shock Frank Luntz With This Position
How the White House Correspondents' Dinner Doubled Down on Being the Most Insufferable...
Oh, Look Who Just Got Busted for Stealing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse
The Media's Latest Attack on Trump at the Pope's Funeral Blows Up in...
Trump Goes After the Corrupt Democrat Money Machine
Judges Behaving Like Criminals
Trump's Jedi Mind Trick: Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Now The Left Is Outrage Over an Easter Egg Roll
Yale Fail
Trump Warns Iran: Make a Deal or 'I’ll Lead the Pack' Into War
Adam Schiff Claims Republicans Are the Ones Making 'LGBT, Trans Youth' An Issue
Under Trump, American AI Prepares for the Golden Age
A Post-Easter Meditation on Temptation
Jewish Students Want Trump to Dismantle the DOE
Tipsheet

Raffensperger Calls on DHS to Hear Asylum Claims From Afghan Christian Refugees

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 27, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security asking the Trump administration to take a second look at asylum claims from Afghan Christian refugees in the U.S., lest they get sent back to Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Advertisement

“In the wake of celebrating Easter, the most important event in Christianity, I learned that several Afghan Christian refugees currently residing in the United States were told they had to return to Afghanistan,” said Raffensperger. “Many of these Afghan Christians had risked their lives for religious freedom and democratic values in service of American forces in-country, and we should make sure we hear their asylum claims before sending them back to a government that is known to persecute Christians.”

Raffensperger noted Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous places in the world for Christians, citing reports from NGOs and the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. If they were sent back, Christians would face persecution and even death.  

“America has long stood as a beacon of hope to the oppressed and a defender of religious freedom. I respectfully request that DHS continue in that tradition in how they treat these Afghan Christian families,” Raffensperger continued. “Our nation’s moral leadership is defined not just by the policies we enact, but by the people we choose to protect.”

Recommended

Oh, Look Who Just Got Busted for Stealing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a statement to WJCL 22, DHS said Secretary Kristi Noem decided to terminate TPS for Afghan refugees "because the country’s improved security situation and its stabilizing economy no longer prevent them from returning to their home country. Additionally, the termination furthers the national interest and the statutory provision that TPS is in fact designed to be temporary.

"Additionally, DHS records indicate that there are Afghan nationals who are TPS recipients who have been the subject of administrative investigations for fraud, public safety, and national security," the statement added. 

 

Tags: AFGHANISTAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Look Who Just Got Busted for Stealing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse Matt Vespa
How the White House Correspondents' Dinner Doubled Down on Being the Most Insufferable Event of the Year Matt Vespa
Watch This Focus Group of Trump Voters Shock Frank Luntz With This Position Matt Vespa
The Media's Latest Attack on Trump at the Pope's Funeral Blows Up in Their Face Matt Vespa
Trump Warns Iran: Make a Deal or 'I’ll Lead the Pack' Into War Sarah Arnold
Trump Goes After the Corrupt Democrat Money Machine Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Look Who Just Got Busted for Stealing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse Matt Vespa
Advertisement