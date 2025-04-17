Is This Stefanik's Next Political Move?

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is reportedly considering a bid for governor, taking on Gov. Kathy Hochul in the 2026 election.

On Wednesday, the New York Republican took shots at the state’s top Democrat over new polling that shows Republicans could be competitive in the state.

“This latest bombshell polling proves what every New Yorker already knows: that we must FIRE Kathy Hochul in 2026 to SAVE NEW YORK,” Stefanik wrote. “Hochul is the Worst Governor in America and it’s not even close.

“Her incompetence, corruption, and radical failed Far Left policies have destroyed our great state causing businesses and families to flee from crushing high taxes, out of control regulations, inept fiscal mismanagement, wide open border sanctuary city policies putting illegals first and NYers last, and an out of control crime crisis due to Democrats’ failed bail reform defund the police policies,” Stefanik added. “This polling shows that we can WIN & SAVE NEW YORK.”

New Yorkers’ opinions of Governor Kathy Hochul are, at best, lukewarm. Hochul’s approval rating is upside down; a majority of New Yorkers think she is not a good leader for the state, and nearly six in ten do not want Hochul to run for re-election next year. Perceptions of Hochul exist within a pessimistic atmosphere. New Yorkers think the quality of life in New York is on a decline. Majorities perceive the state to be unaffordable and oppose congestion pricing. Plus, many voters say New York’s economy is deteriorating, and more than one in three expect their family finances to get worse in the coming year. [...] 57% of residents statewide do not want Hochul to run for re-election in 2026. Included here are 40% of Democrats. Four in ten New Yorkers, overall, do want Hochul to run for re-election next year. [...] 55% of New Yorkers think the quality of life in the Empire State has gotten worse. [...] 64% of adults statewide, and the same proportion of registered voters in the state, say New York’s economy is getting worse. [...] 82% if New Yorkers report the cost of living in New York is not very affordable or not affordable at all. 18%, in contrast, say it is very affordable or affordable. [...] 60% of New Yorkers think the state is moving in the wrong direction, including 59% of registered voters. (Marist)

POLITICO reported on Wednesday that the Republican, who recently gave up her nomination to be UN ambassador over concerns about the GOP’s slim House majority, is being encouraged to run “from in-state Republican leadership and donors along with close allies of President Donald Trump.”

Hochul responded to the reports, saying no matter who she runs against, it will be an "extreme MAGA Republican" and she looks forward to the fight.