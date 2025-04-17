Trump Team Performed a Masterclass in Obliterating This Narrative About the Deported Illeg...
The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely...
Here's How Many Trump Voters Said They Would've Changed Their Vote in 2024
House GOP Obliterate the Dems' Disastrous PR Stunt in El Salvador
Notice Anything Interesting When That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties Were Brought Up...
Harvard Might Lose Its Tax-Exempt Status. IRS Reportedly Getting the Paperwork Ready.
VIP
What's With All the Political Violence Lately?
The U.N.’s Sexual Violence Allegations Against Israel Debunked
Time to Stamp Out the Post Office
VIP
They Don't Learn: Second Dem Pushes for El Salvador Visit
Trump Blasts Jerome Powell, Says Fed Chair's 'Termination Cannot Come Fast Enough!'
Team Flores Releases Update After GOP Candidate Hospitalized Shortly After Launching Campa...
The Democratic Party Might Save America Yet
Resurrection Hope
Tipsheet

Is This Stefanik's Next Political Move?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 17, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is reportedly considering a bid for governor, taking on Gov. Kathy Hochul in the 2026 election.

On Wednesday, the New York Republican took shots at the state’s top Democrat over new polling that shows Republicans could be competitive in the state.

Advertisement

“This latest bombshell polling proves what every New Yorker already knows: that we must FIRE Kathy Hochul in 2026 to SAVE NEW YORK,” Stefanik wrote. “Hochul is the Worst Governor in America and it’s not even close.

“Her incompetence, corruption, and radical failed Far Left policies have destroyed our great state causing businesses and families to flee from crushing high taxes, out of control regulations, inept fiscal mismanagement, wide open border sanctuary city policies putting illegals first and NYers last, and an out of control crime crisis due to Democrats’ failed bail reform defund the police policies,” Stefanik added. “This polling shows that we can WIN & SAVE NEW YORK.”

New Yorkers’ opinions of Governor Kathy Hochul are, at best, lukewarm. Hochul’s approval rating is upside down; a majority of New Yorkers think she is not a good leader for the state, and nearly six in ten do not want Hochul to run for re-election next year. Perceptions of Hochul exist within a pessimistic atmosphere. New Yorkers think the quality of life in New York is on a decline. Majorities perceive the state to be unaffordable and oppose congestion pricing. Plus, many voters say New York’s economy is deteriorating, and more than one in three expect their family finances to get worse in the coming year. [...]

57% of residents statewide do not want Hochul to run for re-election in 2026. Included here are 40% of Democrats. Four in ten New Yorkers, overall, do want Hochul to run for re-election next year. [...]

55% of New Yorkers think the quality of life in the Empire State has gotten worse. [...]

64% of adults statewide, and the same proportion of registered voters in the state, say New York’s economy is getting worse. [...]

82% if New Yorkers report the cost of living in New York is not very affordable or not affordable at all. 18%, in contrast, say it is very affordable or affordable. [...]

60% of New Yorkers think the state is moving in the wrong direction, including 59% of registered voters. (Marist)

Recommended

The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful Matt Vespa
Advertisement

POLITICO reported on Wednesday that the Republican, who recently gave up her nomination to be UN ambassador over concerns about the GOP’s slim House majority, is being encouraged to run “from in-state Republican leadership and donors along with close allies of President Donald Trump.”

Hochul responded to the reports, saying no matter who she runs against, it will be an "extreme MAGA Republican" and she looks forward to the fight.

Tags: NEW YORK ELISE STEFANIK KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful Matt Vespa
Democrats Will Always Side Against Normal People – Always Kurt Schlichter
Trump Team Performed a Masterclass in Obliterating This Narrative About the Deported Illegal Alien Matt Vespa
Notice Anything Interesting When That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties Were Brought Up on CNN? Matt Vespa
E Pluribus Loot'em Ann Coulter
Move Over Karen, Here Comes Political ‘Matts’ Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful Matt Vespa
Advertisement