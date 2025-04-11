Ex-MSNBC Analyst Read the Book About the 2024 Election. His Takeaway About Kamala...
Tipsheet

Latest American Released From Russia in Prisoner Swap Has a Message for Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 11, 2025 10:30 AM
WAM via AP

Ksenia Karelina, an American citizen who was wrongfully detained in Russia, is back in the United States after being freed in a prisoner swap on Thursday and she has a message for President Trump.

“Mr. Trump, I'm so, so grateful for you to bring me home and for American government. I never felt more blessed to be an American and I'm so, so happy to get home. Thank you — Thank you so much.”

The dual Russian-American citizen was released Thursday in a prisoner swap. 

Karelina was sentenced to 12 years in a Russian penal colony after pleading guilty to treason for donating $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity in early 2024.

She was initially detained for "petty hooliganism" while visiting family in Russia in February 2024, but the charge was later upgraded to treason after accusations that she was acting as an American spy.

Russian authorities claimed that Karelina, who lived in Los Angeles, raised money for the Ukrainian army and took part in "public actions" that supported Ukraine while in the U.S.  (Fox News)

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council, said Karelina is the 45th U.S. citizen wrongfully detained overseas President Trump has brought home since his inauguration.

"Glad to have you back home," Trump wrote on Truth Social.  


Tags: RUSSIA

