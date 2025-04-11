Latest American Released From Russia in Prisoner Swap Has a Message for Trump

Ksenia Karelina, an American citizen who was wrongfully detained in Russia, is back in the United States after being freed in a prisoner swap on Thursday and she has a message for President Trump.

Advertisement

“Mr. Trump, I'm so, so grateful for you to bring me home and for American government. I never felt more blessed to be an American and I'm so, so happy to get home. Thank you — Thank you so much.”

The dual Russian-American citizen was released Thursday in a prisoner swap.

Karelina was sentenced to 12 years in a Russian penal colony after pleading guilty to treason for donating $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity in early 2024. She was initially detained for "petty hooliganism" while visiting family in Russia in February 2024, but the charge was later upgraded to treason after accusations that she was acting as an American spy. Russian authorities claimed that Karelina, who lived in Los Angeles, raised money for the Ukrainian army and took part in "public actions" that supported Ukraine while in the U.S. (Fox News)

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council, said Karelina is the 45th U.S. citizen wrongfully detained overseas President Trump has brought home since his inauguration.

Ksenia Karelina just landed back home in America.



She is 45th US citizen liberated by President Donald J. Trump since the Inauguration just 9 weeks ago.



She has this message for our President: pic.twitter.com/DqZBCzdPPo — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 11, 2025

"Glad to have you back home," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Honored to greet Ksenia Karelina early this morning and help get her returned back home to the United States. Grateful for the @CIA officers who worked to make this success possible!



President Trump will continue to work for the release of all wrongfully detained Americans. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AjHyD2Nc4F — CIA Director John Ratcliffe (@CIADirector) April 10, 2025



