Hegseth's Panama Trip Resulted in Some Major Wins for the Trump Administration

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the U.S. and Panama will sign a declaration regarding the security and operation of the Panama Canal, which would provide a framework for U.S. warships to travel “first and free” through the waterway.

Advertisement

Hegseth also said the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding on security activities in the region.

"These documents reaffirm our historic ties and outline how we will deepen our relationship and strengthen bilateral canal security cooperation," he said during a joint press conference with Panamanian Public Security Minister Frank Abrego. "It also builds on the great work started by our Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and his team. This memorandum of understanding will increase joint training exercises, operations and overall interoperability between our two forces, reestablishing rotational and joint presence at Fort Sherman, Rodman Naval Station and Howard Air Force Base. At Fort Sherman, reviving the Jungle School alongside Panamanian forces."

After traveling to Panama earlier this year, Rubio claimed the State Department had secured a deal for U.S. warships to pass through the Canal free, but Panama’s president, José Raúl Mulino disputed the statement.

SECDEF Pete Hegseth announces that the US & Panama will be signing a joint declaration on the security and operation of the Panama Canal:



"We'll be signing a Joint Declaration with the Minister of Canal Affairs on the security & operation of the Panama Canal, which is a… pic.twitter.com/Ul08VKk0AJ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 9, 2025

FIRST AND FREE. pic.twitter.com/EHXKm5nyPc — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 9, 2025

Hegseth also said the security relationship will help counter malign influence from communist China.

"The security of our hemisphere is a top priority for the United States Department of Defense," he said. "Our mission is simple, achieve peace through strength through an America first approach. As I've said before, America First does not mean America alone; rather, putting America First, a phrase coined by President Trump and advanced in our interests means making our alliances and partnerships make sense for the American people and our friends. As he says, it's common sense.

"In this region as we put America first, we are putting the Americas first as well," Hegseth continued. "We're doing this by confronting shared threats and shared challenges in this hemisphere starting, as President Trump has led the way, by securing our southern border, getting 100 percent operational control because border security is national security, and it starts at home.

"We're doing this by stopping illegal migration, destroying transnational cartels and gangs, and ending the era of capitulation to coercion to the Communist Chinese," he added. "As I said yesterday, we are helping to take back the Panama Canal from Communist Chinese influence. Like our partners across Central America and South America, the United States wants a hemisphere that is secure, prosperous and full of sovereign nations."

Advertisement

Secretary Hegseth’s visit to Panama resulted in historic wins for the Trump Administration and for the Panamanian people.

Our nations have agreed to reestablish and enhance joint US-Panama military training centers and security force cooperation.



Additionally, the United States… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 10, 2025



