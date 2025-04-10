Ted Cruz Used the Perfect Phrase to Describe the Party's Budget Battle on...
Axios Co-Founder: Here Are the Three Reasons Why Trust in Journalism Has Collapsed....
A Former CNN Editor Did Not Just Say That About the Media and...
View Co-Host Pretty Much Says Black People Are Too Dumb to Get an...
You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones
Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle…to Protect Joe Biden and Democrats
Narrative Trap: The Manufactured Outrage Over Patel’s Leadership Appointment
Hegseth's Panama Trip Resulted in Some Major Wins for the Trump Administration
VIP
The War on Showers Is Over
Don’t Give an Inch to China!
Who Ya Gonna Call? Nobody.
What Are You Protesting?
Lexington-Concord at 250
Biden’s Department of Veterans Affairs Failed Veterans
Tipsheet

DOGE Exposes How Red Tape Is Strangling Federal Workers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 10, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Department of Government Efficiency gave one small example of a larger problem the plagues the federal government: red tape. 

In a post on X, DOGE highlighted how the webpage for the Internal Revenue Service randomly placed the “log in” button in the middle of the screen, rather than in the top right corner where it is typically located. 

Advertisement

When they asked an IRS employee how long it would take to fix, the answer was shocking. At minimum, the update could be deployed by July 21…more than a hundred days from now. 

Instead, the IRS engineer worked with DOGE staffers to “delete the red tape” and it ended up taking a little over an hour.  

On the http://IRS.gov website, the "log in" button was not in the top right on the navbar like it is on most websites. It was weirdly placed in the middle of the page below the fold.

An IRS engineer explained that the *soonest* this change could get deployed is July 21st... 103 days from now. 

This engineer worked with the DOGE team to delete the red tape and accomplished the task in 71 minutes.  

See before/after pictures below. There are great people at the IRS, who are simply being strangled by bureaucracy.

Recommended

You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

DOGE has also been working with federal employees at the old limestone mine in Pennsylvania where, for decades, federal employee retirements have been processed with paper by hand. DOGE is helping them digitize the process, which has already seen promising results. 

Tags: IRS DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Ted Cruz Used the Perfect Phrase to Describe the Party's Budget Battle on the Hill Matt Vespa
View Co-Host Pretty Much Says Black People Are Too Dumb to Get an ID to Vote Matt Vespa
A Former CNN Editor Did Not Just Say That About the Media and Joe Biden's Health Matt Vespa
Axios Co-Founder: Here Are the Three Reasons Why Trust in Journalism Has Collapsed. He's Not Wrong. Matt Vespa
House Votes on Taking Action Against Rogue Judges Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement