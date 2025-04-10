DOGE Exposes How Red Tape Is Strangling Federal Workers

The Department of Government Efficiency gave one small example of a larger problem the plagues the federal government: red tape.

In a post on X, DOGE highlighted how the webpage for the Internal Revenue Service randomly placed the “log in” button in the middle of the screen, rather than in the top right corner where it is typically located.

When they asked an IRS employee how long it would take to fix, the answer was shocking. At minimum, the update could be deployed by July 21…more than a hundred days from now.

Instead, the IRS engineer worked with DOGE staffers to “delete the red tape” and it ended up taking a little over an hour.

— Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) April 9, 2025

DOGE has also been working with federal employees at the old limestone mine in Pennsylvania where, for decades, federal employee retirements have been processed with paper by hand. DOGE is helping them digitize the process, which has already seen promising results.