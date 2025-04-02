It's 'Liberation Day'
To the Shock of No One, the Dems' Approval Rating Has Dipped Even...
Megyn Kelly Just Delivered a Masterclass on How the Liberal Media Destroyed Its...
Oh, Look, Hamas Revised Its Fake Death Toll *Again*
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Most Concise Take About Last Night's Elections
VIP
The Crusty Commies Are a Joke
Lawn Gone Liberty: The Update
VIP
As Trump Admin Sends Maine Final Warning Over Title IX, We Now Know...
Why National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Will Make Americans Safer
Self-Destructive Democracies
Progressives Are Well Organized, Patriotic Americans Have to Do It Even Better
Supreme Court’s Getting Busy
Lawmakers Shouldn’t Let Bad Actors Get Away With Harming Children Online
Where Are the Left’s Protests Now?
Tipsheet

Trump Calls Out Four GOP Senators Ahead of Vote to Block Tariffs on Canada

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 02, 2025 7:30 AM
Pool via AP

President Trump called out four Republican senators on Truth Social, urging them not to support a Democratic resolution on Wednesday to block his tariffs on Canada.

Advertisement

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy," he said. "They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats and Drug Cartels. The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it.”

The resolution, offered by the Democratic senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, would terminate the emergency order that Trump is using to justify tariffs against Canada, citing the flow of fentanyl across the US’s northern border. The vote is largely symbolic – the House is not expected to take up the measure – but several defections would amount to a rare and notable rebuke of the president by his own party. (The Guardian)

Paul cosponsored the resolution, while Collins and Murkowski have signaled support for the measure. McConnell, meanwhile, has publicly opposed Trump’s tariffs.

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Just Delivered a Masterclass on How the Liberal Media Destroyed Its Credibility Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Why are they allowing Fentanyl to pour into our Country unchecked, and without penalty. What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?" Trump wondered. "Who can want this to happen to our beautiful families, and why? To the people of the Great States of Kentucky, Alaska, and Maine, please contact these Senators and get them to FINALLY adhere to Republican Values and Ideals. They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Tags: DONALD TRUMP SENATE REPUBLICANS TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Just Delivered a Masterclass on How the Liberal Media Destroyed Its Credibility Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Most Concise Take About Last Night's Elections Matt Vespa
The Reactions to Cory Booker's Anti-Trump Speech Were Gold Matt Vespa
To the Shock of No One, the Dems' Approval Rating Has Dipped Even Further Matt Vespa
Barack Obama Doing This Behind the Scenes Confirms Again That Kamala Was a Terrible Candidate Matt Vespa
Oh, Look, Hamas Revised Its Fake Death Toll *Again* Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly Just Delivered a Masterclass on How the Liberal Media Destroyed Its Credibility Matt Vespa
Advertisement