Tipsheet

Scott Walker Identifies the Key Factor in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 02, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Andy Manis

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker identified the key factor in his state’s Supreme Court race after liberal Susan Crawford pulled off a win, defeating GOP-backed Brad Schimel.

While Democrats railed against Elon Musk’s involvement in the race, claiming he was trying to buy the election for Schimel, Walker noted it was progressive billionaires that tipped the scales in Crawford’s favor.

“As I mentioned on @CNN $$$ was the factor in the Supreme Court race," he said on X. "Crawford and her allies had the advantage. Even more than the overall gap, Crawford had an even bigger advantage as her billionaires gave to the party which gave to her campaign which gets the best rate on ads."

On CNN, Walker also highlighted how turnout affected the election. 

" I‘ve said this for months. I thought, one, the turnout model was always going to be at the disadvantage of Schimel over Crawford because there‘s about 200,000 voters that voted for Donald Trump last November who just historically don‘t vote in spring elections," he said. "And so, part of the reason why we wanted the president and others to be involved was to try and make — connect the dots, to make that connection. And some of that happened, but clearly not enough, if you look at these results. The other thing was money. Obviously, a lot of attention of late to Musk, but if you look at the financial advantage, Crawford‘s campaign spent twice as much as I did in my first election for governor."

Despite the outcome and what's at stake with Crawford on the court, Walker was grateful for voters approving a ballot measure amending the state Constitution to require photo ID to vote. 

President Trump also celebrated the "big win."

"VOTER I.D. JUST APPROVED IN WISCONSIN ELECTION," he said on Truth Social. "Democrats fought hard against this, presumably so they can CHEAT. This is a BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS, MAYBE THE BIGGEST WIN OF THE NIGHT. IT SHOULD ALLOW US TO WIN WISCONSIN, LIKE I JUST DID IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FOR MANY YEARS TO COME!"

 

