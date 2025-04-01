Latest American Released by Taliban Has a Message for Trump

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday welcomed home Faye Hall, the latest American to be released by the Taliban in Afghanistan over the weekend.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Qatar for its support of American citizens in need and we thank the European Union delegation in Kabul for their assistance,” the State Department said in a statement.

The Taliban agreed to release Hall after President Donald Trump removed multimillion-dollar bounties on senior members of the militant group, according to a report by the Telegraph. […] Trump agreed to remove millions of dollars of bounties on three senior members of the Haqqani network, including Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban government’s interior minister, the outlet reported, noting that Washington was offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his capture. Fox News Digital wasn't immediately able to confirm the nature of the agreement and has reached out to the White House and the State Department for comment. Her release was initiated following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar serving in its role as the United States' protecting power in Afghanistan, the Fox News source said. (Fox News)

President Trump's "commitment to the American people is clear — we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home," Rubio said.

President Trump's "commitment to the American people is clear — we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home." — Secretary Marco Rubio

The White House shared a video of Hall thanking Trump.

"I'm glad you're the President, and thank you for bringing me home. I have never been so proud to be an American citizen. Thank you, Mr. President."

A Message from Faye Hall, an American Who Was Detained by the Taliban and Is Now Freed:



"I'm glad you're the President, and thank you for bringing me home. I have never been so proud to be an American citizen. Thank you, Mr. President." — The White House




