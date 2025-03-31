Hillary Clinton, Are You Kidding Me With This Op-Ed?
Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy
VIP
Anita Moncrief, an ACORN Whistleblower, Has Passed Away
Only a Deranged Lib Would Do This to Another Person
Trump Has Begun to Clean House at the Department of Justice
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose
We Reserve The Right
VIP
Gavin Newsom Is Right About the Democratic Party, but They Still Won't Listen
Homan Chimes in After Rochester Leaders Reprimand Local Cops for Assisting Federal Agents
'Big Problems': Trump Issues Warning to Zelensky on Minerals Deal
The Pot Calling the Kettle Black
Tariffs Will Make America Rich Again
Time to Stand Up to Iran's Policy of Hostage Taking
Trump’s Directive to Defund Planned Parenthood Is Long Overdue
Tipsheet

Trump Explains What Will Happen to Historic White House Tree That Needs to Be Removed

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 31, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A nearly 200-year-old Magnolia tree with ties to former President Andrew Jackson will be removed from the White House, President Trump announced on Sunday. 

Advertisement

“Working together with a fantastic and very talented Executive Residence Staff, along with the wonderful people at the National Park Service, we are making tremendous enhancements to the White House, thereby preserving and protecting History!” he said on Truth Social. 

“One of the interesting dilemmas is a tree planted many years ago by the Legendary President and General, Andrew Jackson,” Trump continued. “It is a Southern Magnolia, that came from his home, The Hermitage, in Tennessee. That’s the good news! The bad news is that everything must come to an end, and this tree is in terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed.”

According to the National Park Service, the tree was damaged in 1994 when a plane attempting to strike the White House crashed into its base. It also underwent "significant branch removal and pruning" in 2017. 

Folklore tells us that these two southern magnolia trees were planted by President Andrew Jackson with seeds brought to Washington from the Hermitage, the President’s home near Nashville, Tennessee. The seeds were planted to honor the memory of Jackson's late wife, Rachel, who had died suddenly just months prior to him assuming office. Historical photographic documentation shows that magnolias first appeared at this location near the South Portico in the 1860s, still the trees are attributed to President Jackson. In 2006, the trees were designated as Witness Trees by the National Park Service, having borne witness to many “significant historic and cultural events.” The base of the trees also took the brunt of a Cessna airplane crash which targeted the White House in September 1994 and were subject to significant branch removal and pruning in December 2017. (NPS)

Recommended

Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump said another “beautiful tree” will replace the Magnolia and explained “The Historic wood from the tree will be preserved by the White House Staff, and may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!”

Tags: WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
Hillary Clinton, Are You Kidding Me With This Op-Ed? Matt Vespa
Only a Deranged Lib Would Do This to Another Person Matt Vespa
Trump Has Begun to Clean House at the Department of Justice Matt Vespa
'Big Problems': Trump Issues Warning to Zelensky on Minerals Deal Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa
Advertisement