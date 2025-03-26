White House Responds to Latest Release of Houthi Attack Plans
Tipsheet

'More Trans Violence': Police Arrest Suspect in Violent Assault on TPUSA Chapter President

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 26, 2025 8:30 AM
Police have arrested the suspect involved in an attack on Turning Point USA chapter president Paige Neumann and her secretary at the University of Texas at Dallas, TPUSA founder and Salem radio host Charlie Kirk confirmed Wednesday morning.

The incident took place while the two were tabling on campus. 

"Our Chapter President, Paige Neumann, and her secretary Grace were just assaulted while tabling at the University of Texas at Dallas," Kirk said on X after the incident. "The attacker took a metal bike lock and slammed it against Paige’s head (pictured below), hitting her so hard that it completely shattered Paige’s phone. It’s unclear if the perpetrator is female or trans.

"Paige has filed a police report with University Police who are thankfully taking this matter seriously and are currently searching for the individual," he continued. "Thankfully, Paige and her chapter VP Grace (whose phone was also destroyed) are both physically doing okay.

"Our @TPUSA students are the tip of the spear on college campuses across the country," Kirk added. "They are brave, strong, and resilient. Thank God for these amazing students."

"More trans violence," Kirk commented, referring to the suspect being identified as a male. 

