The Trump Effect: White House Touts Latest Investment Announcement From Hyundai

The Trump administration touted the latest investment announcement on Monday from Hyundai after the South Korean conglomerate said it will commit to expanding its operations in the U.S.

“Hyundai Motor Group is deepening its partnership with the United States, reinforcing our shared vision for American industrial leadership,” the company said in a statement highlighting the $21 billion investment. “The Group’s investment and efforts will further expand our operations in the U.S. and grow our American workforce. Thank you to our American partners, employees, and communities. We’re proud to stand with you, and proud to build the future together.”

The Group to invest a total of USD 21 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028

USD 9 billion to expand U.S. automobile production to 1.2 million units annually

USD 6 billion to enhance parts, logistics and steel business, increasing the localization of auto parts and strengthening supply chains

USD 6 billion to expand future industries and strengthen external partnerships and energy infrastructure, including EV charging

Investment is expected to create more than 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities by 2028, including 14,000 direct full-time jobs (Hyundai)

THE TRUMP EFFECT! 🇺🇸💰@Hyundai Announces $5.8B Louisiana Investment as Part of Massive $21B Commitment to America pic.twitter.com/Kumjdi5YQS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 25, 2025

"More investments, more jobs, and more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans – all thanks to President Trump’s economic policies," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "President Trump is Making America Wealthy Again."

The announcement comes after other recent investment decisions from Apple, Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.