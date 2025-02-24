Trump Celebrates Apple's Latest Announcement

President Trump on Monday celebrated Apple’s decision to spend and invest hundreds of billions of dollars into the United States over the next four years, a move that was made because of “faith in what we are doing,” he argued.

"APPLE HAS JUST ANNOUNCED A RECORD 500 BILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "THE REASON, FAITH IN WHAT WE ARE DOING, WITHOUT WHICH, THEY WOULD’NT BE INVESTING TEN CENTS. THANK YOU TIM COOK AND APPLE!!!"

In a statement announcing the investment, Apple said the company and its partners will open a new manufacturing facility in Houston that will produce servers that had previously been manufactured outside the U.S. Thousands of jobs will be created when the facility opens in 2026.

Additionally, Apple said it will double its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund and create the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Michigan where the next generation of manufacturers will train. Significant R&D investments in the U.S. will also be made to support AI, silicon engineering, software development, and machine learning.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

