Tipsheet

Johnson & Johnson Makes Major Investment Announcement

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 21, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mel Evans, File

Johnson & Johnson announced Friday it plans to invest more than $55 billion in the U.S. over the next four years, the latest company to announce serious spending commitments since President Trump took office.

The J&J investment will go toward manufacturing, research and development, and technology, representing a 25 percent increase in investment compared to the last four years, the company said in a statement.

$55 Billion Investment Supports American Innovation & Manufacturing

In addition to the facility in Wilson, North Carolina, the Company’s increased investment in the U.S. over the next four years includes:

  • Three new advanced manufacturing facilities and the expansion of several existing sites across the Company’s Innovative Medicine and MedTech businesses that will create high-paying, high-technology jobs. The Company will share further information on these sites once available.
  • Significant investments in extensive R&D infrastructure aimed at developing lifesaving and life-changing treatments in areas such as oncology, neuroscience, immunology, cardiovascular disease, and robotic surgery.
  • Increased technology investments to help make drug discovery and development faster, support workforce training and enhance our business operations.
  • With its increased investment over the next four years, the Company’s U.S. economic impact will build upon its already estimated more than $100 billion per year. [...]

The North Carolina facility will: 

  • Expand our capacity to manufacture next-generation medicines for people living with cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases in America and around the world.
  • Support approximately 5,000 jobs during construction and create over 500 positions in North Carolina.
  • Create a $3 billion impact across the state in the first 10 years of operations.

Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
“Today’s announcements accelerate our nearly 140-year legacy as an American innovation engine tackling the world’s toughest healthcare challenges,” said CEO Joaquin Duato. “Our increased U.S. investment begins with the ground-breaking of a high-tech facility in North Carolina that will not only add U.S.-based jobs but manufacture cutting edge medicines to treat patients in America and around the world.”

The announcement follows spending promises from Apple, Nvidia, and Eli Lilly. 

Referring to Apple's $500 billion investment announcement, President Trump thanked CEO Tim Cook and said the reason the company made the decision was because of "faith in what we are doing, without which, they wouldn't be investing ten cents."  

Commenting on the latest news, some argued it's a sign tariffs are working. 

