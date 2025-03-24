Venezuela Is Now Accepting Deportation Flights From US

After a standoff between the U.S. and Venezuela over the past several weeks, deportation flights resumed on Sunday following an agreement between Washington and Caracas.

“Today, deportation flights of Venezuelan illegal aliens to their homeland resumed via Honduras,” the U.S. Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said in a statement on Sunday. “These individuals had no legal basis to remain in the United States. We expect to see a consistent flow of deportation flights to Venezuela going forward. Thank you to Honduran President Castro and her government for partnering to combat illegal immigration.”

Violent Tren de Aragua terrorists were reportedly among those on the Sunday flight.

Honduras’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Reina, said 199 citizens of Venezuelan origin were on the flight with the transfer taking approximately three and a half hours. Repatriations to Venezuela were stalled on March 8 after the Trump administration revoked a Biden-era license allowing American oil company Chevron to extract and export oil from the country. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned last week that the Trump administration would impose new "severe and escalating" sanctions unless "the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays." (WGME)

Venezuelan officials also said they want their citizens that had been transferred to a high security prison in El Salvador returned.

“Migrating isn’t a crime, and we won’t rest until everyone who wants to return is back and we rescue our kidnapped brothers in El Salvador,” Venezuela’s Parliament President and chief negotiator with the United States, Jorge Rodriguez, said in a statement on social media.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to Townhall's Katie Pavlich that the Trump administration's mass deportation operation would continue despite pushback from progressive judges.

