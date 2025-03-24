Liberal Magazine Thought They Were Slamming Trump With This Name. It's Actually Awesome.
I'm Not Sure Joe Biden Wants to Do This
Bernie Sanders Was Not Happy About This Question on Chuck Schumer. Here's Why.
Donald Trump Noticed Something Odd Inside Colorado's Capitol Building
Here's How You Know Things Are Terrible in California
RFK Jr.'s Crusade Against Food Dyes Is Gaining Steam
Dr. Trump Puts the Federal Government on Ozempic
MSNBC Warns AOC, Sanders Against Using This Word on Their Latest Tour
Former GOP Rep Mia Love Has Died
Bessent Pinpoints Why DOGE Has to Work So Quickly
VIP
Schumer Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Are Thwarting Trump's...
This Government Agency May Help ICE With Mass Deportations
Reversal: Tim Walz Forced to Walk Back One of His Weird Attacks
Speaker Johnson Speaks Out Against Schumer's Revealing Comments Against Trump, Republican...
Tipsheet

Venezuela Is Now Accepting Deportation Flights From US

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 24, 2025 11:00 AM
Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP

After a standoff between the U.S. and Venezuela over the past several weeks, deportation flights resumed on Sunday following an agreement between Washington and Caracas. 

Advertisement

“Today, deportation flights of Venezuelan illegal aliens to their homeland resumed via Honduras,” the U.S. Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said in a statement on Sunday. “These individuals had no legal basis to remain in the United States. We expect to see a consistent flow of deportation flights to Venezuela going forward. Thank you to Honduran President Castro and her government for partnering to combat illegal immigration.”

Violent Tren de Aragua terrorists were reportedly among those on the Sunday flight. 

Honduras’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Reina, said 199 citizens of Venezuelan origin were on the flight with the transfer taking approximately three and a half hours.

Repatriations to Venezuela were stalled on March 8 after the Trump administration revoked a Biden-era license allowing American oil company Chevron to extract and export oil from the country.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned last week that the Trump administration would impose new "severe and escalating" sanctions unless "the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays." (WGME)

Recommended

The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Venezuelan officials also said they want their citizens that had been transferred to a high security prison in El Salvador returned. 

“Migrating isn’t a crime, and we won’t rest until everyone who wants to return is back and we rescue our kidnapped brothers in El Salvador,” Venezuela’s Parliament President and chief negotiator with the United States, Jorge Rodriguez, said in a statement on social media.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to Townhall's Katie Pavlich that the Trump administration's mass deportation operation would continue despite pushback from progressive judges. 

Update: 

Tags: VENEZUELA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Liberal Magazine Thought They Were Slamming Trump With This Name. It's Actually Awesome. Matt Vespa
Reversal: Tim Walz Forced to Walk Back One of His Weird Attacks Guy Benson
MSNBC Warns AOC, Sanders Against Using This Word on Their Latest Tour Leah Barkoukis
Speaker Johnson Speaks Out Against Schumer's Revealing Comments Against Trump, Republican Members Rebecca Downs
Here's How You Know Things Are Terrible in California Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement