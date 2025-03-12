And This Dem Senator Was Supposed to Be Savvy and Smart?
Notice Anything Wrong With What the Leader of House Dems Said Last Weekend?
FBI Clears Up Some Fake News About Kash Patel and Donald Trump
One GOP Rep Knows Why Dems Want a Government Shutdown
Is Trump Committing an Unforced Error Here?
VIP
Friction, the Fog of War and Trump 2.0
VIP
White House Responds to Report USAID Official Told Staffers to 'Shred and Burn'...
How a Black Movement About Freedom Became a Movement About Welfare
Where Are Sheryl Crow and 'Elvira' to Condemn Violence Against Tesla Dealerships?"
Builders vs. Destroyers
Don't Fall for Democrats' Zany Decarceration Plans
America is Back, Indeed!
DOJ: Investigate the Unexplained 6.3M Dem 2020 Votes
Trump’s Energy Secretary Makes the Case for Climate Realism
Tipsheet

Zeldin Terminates $20B in Biden 'Gold Bar' Grants

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 12, 2025 9:00 AM
Rebecca Droke/Pool Photo via AP, File

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced $20 billion in grants awarded by the Biden administration are being terminated.

National Clean Investment Fund and Clean Communities Investment Accelerator recipients were notified of the decision, which the EPA said was driven by “substantial concerns regarding the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) program integrity, the award process, programmatic fraud, waste, and abuse, and misalignment with agency’s priorities, which collectively undermine the fundamental goals and statutory objectives of the award.”

Advertisement

Following a comprehensive review and consistent with multiple ongoing independent federal investigations into programmatic fraud, waste, abuse and conflicts of interest, EPA has identified material deficiencies which pose an unacceptable risk to the lawful execution of these grants.

The Biden EPA parked tens of billions of taxpayer dollars at an outside financial institution in a manner that deliberately reduced the ability of EPA to conduct proper oversight. The termination of these grants reflects EPA’s duty to protect public funds and maintain the integrity of its grant programs. The agency is committed to administering this taxpayer funding in a transparent and accountable manner with the highest standards of fiscal responsibility.

EPA will work to re-obligate lawfully appropriated funds in the GGRF with enhanced controls to ensure adequate governance, transparency, and accountability, consistent with statutory requirements.

Last week, EPA formally referred to the Office of the Inspector General the well documented and concerning matter of financial mismanagement, conflicts of interest, and oversight failures with the GGRF. This program is undergoing a comprehensive review alongside concurrent investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation. (EPA)

“The days of ‘throwing gold bars off the Titanic’ are over," Zeldin said in a statement. "The well documented incidents of misconduct, conflicts of interest, and potential fraud raise significant concerns and pose unacceptable risk. I have taken action to terminate these grants riddled with self-dealing and wasteful spending. EPA will be an exceptional steward of taxpayer dollars dedicated to our core mission of protecting human health and the environment, not a frivolous spender in the name of ‘climate equity.'"

Recommended

And This Dem Senator Was Supposed to Be Savvy and Smart? Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: EPA LEE ZELDIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And This Dem Senator Was Supposed to Be Savvy and Smart? Matt Vespa
Trump Administration Might Be Targeting the 'Crown Jewel' of the Global Warming Cult Matt Vespa
Notice Anything Wrong With What the Leader of House Dems Said Last Weekend? Matt Vespa
FBI Clears Up Some Fake News About Kash Patel and Donald Trump Matt Vespa
One GOP Rep Knows Why Dems Want a Government Shutdown Matt Vespa
Is Trump Committing an Unforced Error Here? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
And This Dem Senator Was Supposed to Be Savvy and Smart? Matt Vespa
Advertisement