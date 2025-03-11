VIP
We Are Ahead of Schedule
Conservative Radio Host Makes the Case to Keep the Government Open
Wait, That's What a Federal Worker Found 'Frightening'?
New Video Confirms What We've Long Suspected About These Anti-Elon Protests
CNN's Van Jones Summarized the Dems' Position in Two Simple Words
Zelensky’s Latest Move Proves He Didn't Have the Cards Following His Oval Office...
Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone
VIP
Why Another Liberal Media Figure Scampered Away
Democrats Are Just the Worst People
The Headlines Have Caught Up to Mike Rowe. Now What?
VIP
Meet Some of the Worst Criminal Aliens ICE Took Off America's Streets Last...
Trump Is Reclaiming the Founders’ American Dream
Conservatives Launch Line of Merch Advertising 'Gaza Riviera' and 'Gulf of America'
Workplace Raids Suffocate Illegal Immigration Incentives
Tipsheet

Musk Reveals Where Cyberattack on X Originated From

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 11, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Special government employee and tech mogul Elon Musk claimed a “massive cyberattack” that took down X on Monday originated in the “Ukraine area.”

“We’re not sure exactly what happened,” Musk told Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow about the attack on his social media platform. “But there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the X system, with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

Advertisement

Experts question whether that was truly the case.

Cybercriminals have been known to create false IP addresses to impersonate computer systems from different parts of the world, a practice known as “spoofing.”

Experts told The Post it was highly improbably that Ukrainian government actors were the perpetrator of such an audacious and far-reaching attack one day before diplomats from Washington and Kyiv meet in Saudi Arabia.

“It makes absolutely no sense for Ukrainian hackers to attack Elon Musk the day before a meeting between the United States and Ukraine in which they are attempting to get the United States to start sharing intelligence again, and provide aid and assistance, working towards a peace agreement that has been in question since the Oval Office visit,” the Atlantic Council’s Alex Plitsas told The Post on Monday.

“The question everyone looking at this needs to ask themselves is, ‘who benefits from this?’ And it’s not Ukraine.”

While other actors — such as the cyber-hacking group Anonymous, which has been vocal about their opposition to Musk — may have some impetus to attack X, only Russia would have the motive to link or frame Ukraine to the hack.

“Anonymous is another likely possibility based on the statements they put out publicly and the capability and desire to hit (Musk), but in terms of who stands to benefit based on the timing — the only one is really the Russians, because doing it today would disrupt the talks that are scheduled for tomorrow,” Plitsas said. “The only people that would stand to benefit from that would be the Russians in the sense that they’re blaming the Ukrainians, so they would want the Ukrainians to look bad and disrupt the talks.” (New York Post)

Recommended

Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On Monday, Musk said the site gets attacked every day “but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing…”

 

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone Matt Vespa
Wait, That's What a Federal Worker Found 'Frightening'? Matt Vespa
The Headlines Have Caught Up to Mike Rowe. Now What? Salena Zito
New Video Confirms What We've Long Suspected About These Anti-Elon Protests Matt Vespa
Conservative Radio Host Makes the Case to Keep the Government Open Matt Vespa
Democrats Are Just the Worst People Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone Matt Vespa
Advertisement