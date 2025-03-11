Agriculture Secretary Announces 'Good News' on the Average Price of Eggs

Americans are “seeing some relief” on the cost of eggs, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Tuesday, highlighting the recent drop in the average price of eggs nationwide.

Advertisement

“I actually come with some good news today,” she told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “The price of eggs is coming down…on average about $1.85 per dozen eggs.”

Rollins did caution viewers that it’s likely prices will go back up as they seasonally do—even without the avian bird flu—as Easter approaches.

Still, she believes the reduction is the market reacting to USDA’s five-part strategy to lower the cost of eggs for Americans, which includes helping poultry producers implement biosecurity measures, providing financial relief to farmers whose flocks have been devastated by the avian flu, spending on research and development for vaccines and therapeutics, removing unnecessary regulatory burdens on producers, and importing eggs from other countries.

"This five-point strategy won’t erase the problem overnight, but we’re confident that it will restore stability to the egg market over the next three to six months," Rollins said in a WSJ op-ed last month discussing the plan. "This approach will also ensure stability over the next four years and beyond. American farmers need relief, and American consumers need affordable food."

Rollins told Bartiromo there's still "a long way to go" on bringing relief to Americans but promised the administration is "on it."

"The Biden administration, this was a major problem that they had two years ago, they talked about it, they wrote some plans about it and then nothing ever happened, so I think that it is really important to know…that we are on it," she said.