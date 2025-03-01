The Trump Administration's Plan to Lower the Price of Eggs

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins laid out a five-point plan on Wednesday to “immediately” bring down the cost of eggs, which have skyrocketed amid ongoing outbreaks of the avian flu.

Advertisement

Since January 2021, the average price of a dozen eggs has gone up 237 percent as supplies have dwindled due to the mass culling of laying hens.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Rollins said USDA will devote up to $500 million to help poultry producers implement biosecurity measures.

USDA has developed a successful pilot program, called Wildlife Biosecurity Assessments, to identify and implement more safety measures. Between January 2023 and January 2025, about 150 sites have undergone assessments, and producers have addressed the risks that USDA inspectors identified. Only one of these sites has subsequently been affected by avian flu. USDA will now provide this consulting service at no cost to all commercial egg-laying chicken farms. We will also pay up to 75% of the cost to repair biosecurity vulnerabilities. (WSJ)

Secondly, up to $400 million will go toward providing financial relief to farmers whose flocks have been hit by the avian flu, assisting them in restarting operations as quickly and safely possible.

Third, USDA is committed to spending up to $100 million for research and development on vaccines and therapeutics for hens.

USDA hasn’t yet authorized the use of a vaccine. Before making a determination, USDA will consult state leaders, poultry and dairy farmers, and public-health professionals. We will also work with our trading partners to minimize potential negative trade effects for U.S. producers and to assess public-health concerns. (WSJ)

Fourth, to immediately address rising costs, the administration will “remove unnecessary regulatory burdens on egg producers where possible.” Collins specifically pointed to California’s Prop 12, which mandates certain space requirements for egg-laying hens. Additionally, she said USDA wants to make it easier for families to raise backyard flocks.

Last, USDA is considering importing eggs temporarily to reduce costs in the short term, though only if the products meet U.S. safety standards. Collins emphasized they giving careful consideration to whether such a move would jeopardize American farmers’ access to markets down the road.

"This five-point strategy won’t erase the problem overnight, but we’re confident that it will restore stability to the egg market over the next three to six months," Rollins said. "This approach will also ensure stability over the next four years and beyond. American farmers need relief, and American consumers need affordable food. To every family struggling to buy eggs: We hear you, we’re fighting for you, and help is on the way."

The secretary said the agency is working with the Department of Government Efficiency to identify wasteful spending and some of the savings will be repurposed for these long-term solutions to addressing the avian flu.