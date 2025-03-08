Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration...
Tipsheet

Fetterman Calls Out His Party's Antics During Trump's Joint Address to Congress

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 08, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania called out his party’s behavior during President Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

Sharing a Politico headline about the left’s antics during the speech, including holding up placards that read “Musk steals,” “save Medicaid,” “false,” and “protect veterans,” as well as wearing pink in protest and including messaging on their clothing, the Pennsylvania Democrat said such behavior will only help President Trump.

"A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance,” he commented on X. “It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to—and it may not be the winning message.”

Though many on social media acknowledged he’s right about his party’s antics during the speech, others pointed out he’s no better than any of them.

Trump urged Republicans to use the Democrats' behavior from the speech in the midterms. 

"The Democrats should lose the Midterms based on their behavior at last night’s Joint Address to Congress," Trump said Wednesday on Truth Social. "All Republicans must use their behavior on men in women’s sports, their very dangerous Open Border policy, High Energy and Taxes, and much else. Also, Republicans should utilize the footage provided on the total disrespect they showed to all of those that were honored that night, including young ladies who were killed by illegal migrants, people with terminal cancer, etc. They didn’t even have the common courtesy to stand, smile, or applaud."

Tags: JOHN FETTERMAN

