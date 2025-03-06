CNN Had to Edit Its Fact-Check of Trump's Address to Congress Over a...
Tipsheet

State Farm Fires Executive After What He Told an Undercover Reporter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 06, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

A State Farm insurance executive has been fired after he blasted Los Angeles fire victims and told an undercover O’Keefe Media Group journalist that the company discriminates against white people in its hiring.

“I personally, I task my HR team, finding me… the perfect profile of the workforce of the future,” Haden Kirkpatrick, the former Vice President of Innovation and Venture Capital at State Farm, says in the recording. “I want the 2040 workforce. So go find me the demographic profile of America in 2040: more Hispanic and Latinos.”

Kirkpatrick also criticized California fire victims for their “egos building in a f***ing desert.”

OMG’s James O’Keefe summarizes the conversation:

“People want to build in areas where they want to have, like, natural areas around them for their ego. But it’s also a f*ing desert. And so, it dries out as a tinderbox.” He also acknowledged that wildfires in these areas are not surprising to insurance professionals, claiming, “Climate change is pushing these seasons.” He explained, “If you’re an insurance professional, it’s predictable.” 

Kirkpatrick also admitted that State Farm’s decision to pull out of the California insurance market was a calculated move in response to financial concerns and state regulations: “Our people look at this and say, ‘Sh*t, we’ve got, like, maybe $5 billion that we’re short if something happens.’” He revealed, “We’ll go to the Department of Insurance and say, ‘We’re overexposed here, you have to let us catch up our rate.’ And they’ll say, ‘Nah.’ And we’ll say, ‘Okay, then we are going to cancel these policies.’” 

State Farm, which previously covered over a million homeowners in California, provided insurance against fire, theft, and other damages. However, their decision to withdraw coverage has left thousands of residents without financial protection following devastating wildfires. “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there,” except for the Californians now facing the aftermath of destruction without insurance coverage.

Following the exposé, State Farm terminated Kirkpatrick and issued the following statement to O'Keefe:

“These assertions are inaccurate and in no way represent the views of State Farm. They do not reflect our position regarding the victims of this tragedy, the commitment we have demonstrated to the people of California, or our hiring practices across the company. The individual in the video is no longer affiliated with State Farm.”

