Elon Musk's PAC Just Released Its First Ever TV Ad

The political action committee founded by Elon Musk is out with its first-ever nationwide television ad following President Trump’s Tuesday address before a joint session of Congress.

Advertisement

America PAC’s 60-second ad titled “Thank You, President Trump,” highlights a list of accomplishments since he took office just six weeks ago.

The $1 million ad buy will run in the Washington, D.C. media market and across the nation in the week after Trump's address.

"After four long years of humiliation. Of failure at home and embarrassment abroad. Our long national nightmare is finally over," the narrator says to videos of former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Strength is back," the ad continues, showing Trump. "Common sense is back. AMERICA IS BACK.

"In just weeks, President Trump has secured our border and delivered the lowest level of illegal immigration in history," the ad continues. "Criminals are being deported. Cartels are being hunted. He’s draining the swamp — slashing billions in waste at home…While closing the spigot of American tax dollars to foreign regimes. He’s reopening American energy, ending regulations, and returning power to our military as he seeks to stop the endless wars across the globe. He’s taking on the ruling elite and returning the rule of the people. Under his leadership, we are RESPECTED again.

"Thank you, President Trump, for saving the American Dream," the narrator concludes.