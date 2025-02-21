There's No Way Trump's Approval Ratings Are Dropping This Fast
Netanyahu Responds After Learning Hamas Returned Wrong Body

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 21, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Friday to make Hamas pay “the full price” after one of the four bodies returned by Hamas on Thursday was not a hostage.

Hamas claimed to have handed over 32-year-old Shiri Bibas along with her two children—Ariel Bibas and Kfir Bibas—and 84-year-old Oded Lifschitz. But a forensic analysis determined it was not Shiri Bibas but an unidentified Gazan woman. 

"The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds," Netanyahu said in a statement Friday. "Not only did they kidnap the father, Yarden Bibas, the young mother, Shiri, and their two small babies. In an unspeakably cynical manner, they did not return Shiri to her little children, the little angels, and they put the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin."

"We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages -- both living and dead -- and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement," he added.

In a statement, Hamas said it could have been an "error or overlap in the bodies, which may be the result of the occupation targeting and bombing the place where the family was with other Palestinians."

The terror group said it will "examine these claims very seriously" and "announce the results clearly," while also calling for the Gazan woman's body back. 

Pointing to "the assessment of professional officials," the IDF said Thursday the two children "were brutally murdered by terrorists in captivity in November 2023." 




