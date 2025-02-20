VIP
Dem's Explanation for Trump's Approval Rating Shows the Party Has Learned Nothing From Election Loss

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 20, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Jasmine Crockett offered her take on a recent survey showing President Trump with a positive approval rating, arguing it was a sign that Democrats need to “do better at education.”

The comment came during “The View” on Wednesday after co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed to a recent CBS/YouGov Poll that found Trump with a 53 percent approval rating and “70 percent believe that he’s fulfilling his promises.” The same survey shows 45 percent of Americans think Democrats ought to be more moderate, she added.

“My takeaway is just like the election, we've got to do better at education,” Crockett responded. “People don’t understand, but you will understand when those hospitals in rural America start closing down even more. You will understand when you don’t have your Social Security. You will understand when your Medicaid, your Medicare goes away. You will understand as planes continue to fall out of the sky.”

The Texas Democrat argued Americans were better off with “Sleepy Joe,” referring to former President Biden.   

“Soon you will understand why it’s important to maybe have somebody that isn’t loud and ridiculous and maybe sleepy joe is what we wanted because we could at least sleep at night," she added.

