Noem Announces Multimillion-Dollar Ad Campaign With a Warning to Illegal Aliens

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in the U.S. and abroad that sends a clear immigration message to those in the country illegally and anyone thinking of crossing the border illegally.

The “hyper-targeted” ads will run on radio, broadcast, text message, and other digital platforms in various dialects.

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for securing our border and putting America first," Noem said in a news release. "President Trump has a clear message: if you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return. But if you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American Dream. If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally: Don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

The ad campaign comes as border czar Tom Homan released the latest enforcement numbers.

"Interior arrests by ICE have increased more than 137% under President Trump," he said on X. "Arrests of aliens with criminal convictions have doubled under President Trump. The arrests of illegal alien gang members has also doubled. Our streets and neighborhoods are that much safer under President Trump. We are less than a month in and have more to do."

Homan, who started as a Border Patrol agent in 1984, said he has never seen border crossings as low as they are now.

"In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden," he said. "President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering."

