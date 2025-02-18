Pollster: Biden-to-Trump Voters Love This Aspect About the Second Trump Presidency
JD Vance Took This Lefty Reporter to the Cleaners Over the Stupidest Issue
There's Something Interesting About the Two USAID Employees CBS News Just Interviewed
Politically Speaking, Mitch McConnell Is a Dead Man Walking Right Now
If Eric Adams Is Removed as NYC Mayor, We All Know This Was...
VIP
The Liberal Media Is Trying to Sell an Alternate Historical Theory on the...
Department of Homeland Security Will Not Be Stricken With 'Holdover' Cancer
Get Ready for America's 'Little Tech' Revolution
Fraud by Any Other Name
VIP
Hegseth Just Got a Letter From the IRS...
Law Enforcement Means 'Enforce the Law'
What Happened to Europe?
This Actress Won a BAFTA for Her Role in a 'Woke' Musical. Here's...
Reflections on Washington, Lincoln, and Trump on Presidents Day
Tipsheet

Noem Announces Multimillion-Dollar Ad Campaign With a Warning to Illegal Aliens

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 18, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in the U.S. and abroad that sends a clear immigration message to those in the country illegally and anyone thinking of crossing the border illegally.

Advertisement

The “hyper-targeted” ads will run on radio, broadcast, text message, and other digital platforms in various dialects.

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for securing our border and putting America first," Noem said in a news release. "President Trump has a clear message: if you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return. But if you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American Dream. If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally: Don’t even think about it.  If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

The ad campaign comes as border czar Tom Homan released the latest enforcement numbers. 

"Interior arrests by ICE have increased more than 137% under President Trump," he said on X. "Arrests of aliens with criminal convictions have doubled under President Trump. The arrests of illegal alien gang members has also doubled.  Our streets and neighborhoods are that much safer under President Trump.  We are less than a month in and have more to do."

Recommended

There's Something Interesting About the Two USAID Employees CBS News Just Interviewed Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Homan, who started as a Border Patrol agent in 1984, said he has never seen border crossings as low as they are now. 

"In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden," he said. "President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering."


 

Tags: KRISTI NOEM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Something Interesting About the Two USAID Employees CBS News Just Interviewed Matt Vespa
Pollster: Biden-to-Trump Voters Love This Aspect About the Second Trump Presidency Matt Vespa
JD Vance Took This Lefty Reporter to the Cleaners Over the Stupidest Issue Matt Vespa
Politically Speaking, Mitch McConnell Is a Dead Man Walking Right Now Matt Vespa
Tom Hanks Faces Brutal Backlash From Trump Supporters After Mocking Them in SNL Sketch Sarah Arnold
If Eric Adams Is Removed as NYC Mayor, We All Know This Was the Reason Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's Something Interesting About the Two USAID Employees CBS News Just Interviewed Matt Vespa
Advertisement