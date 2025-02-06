Feds Target More Than 100 Violent Gang Members in Aurora

Federal law enforcement agents “targeted” more than 100 members of Tren de Aragua for arrest in Aurora, Colorado, on Wednesday, part of the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown on “the worst first.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, joined by partners from FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals, and Customs and Border Patrol, reportedly went door to door at multiple apartment complexes in the area.

The operation comes in the wake of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other Democrats in the state downplaying concerns about the gang's presence in the city.

100+ members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were targeted for arrest and detention in Aurora, Colo., today by ICE and its partners @FBI @DEAHQ @CBP @ATFHQ & @USMarshalsHQ in an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/LzIVDjsee6 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 5, 2025

💥 #DEA RMFD serving a search warrant in support of @DHSgov operations taking place throughout the metro area this morning. pic.twitter.com/vzUefuvPfd — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) February 5, 2025

An early start for #DEA Special Agents, part of @DHSgov-led ops in the #Denver metro area.

Based on intel/ongoing investigations, we targeted bad guys connected w the prison gang Tren de Aragua & drugs.

✔️TdA is linked to trafficking pink cocaine (“tusi”) in Colorado and beyond. pic.twitter.com/5SZssje8lO — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) February 6, 2025

#DEA RMFD supported operations led by @DHSgov today - to include our partners w @ATF_Denver @ERODenver @USMSDenver and @FBIDenver.

🎯 DEA ops in the #Denver metro area targeted drug traffickers & drug cases connected to members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). pic.twitter.com/P7wWHmISbA — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) February 6, 2025

Deputy U.S. Marshals are assisting @DHSgov, @ERODenver, @HSIDenver, @DEAROCKYMTNDiv, @ATF_Denver, & @FBIDenver in a joint federal agency immigration operation targeting multiple Tren de Aragua hot spot locations in the Denver metro area. pic.twitter.com/VfXXO441FP — U.S. Marshals Service Denver (@USMSDenver) February 5, 2025

#DEA RMFD conducts a drug search warrant in #Denver as part of @DHSgov-led operations this morning. In this complex alone, three residents died of fentanyl poisoning in just the past month.

Our goal is to save lives. Period. pic.twitter.com/Cg7asz9Zmm — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) February 5, 2025

ICE raided apartment complexes in Aurora, CO today and arrested Tren de Aragua gang members. The same complexes which the gang took control over and the Governor and media said is a conspiracy and a figment of our imagination.pic.twitter.com/PgNbsXiwPm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2025

Feds were seen loading handcuffed suspects onto a bus parked outside at least one complex, according to Denver7. Some agents were also reportedly seen at the Edge of Lowry and Cedar Run apartment complexes, the outlet reported. The Edge, which is located in Aurora, had become overrun by Tren de Aragua gangbangers from Venezuela, who took over the building after it fell into disrepair. One resident of The Edge told Denver7 that on Wednesday morning ICE agents “pounded on our door hard” and “yelled for us to open the door.” A judge recently ordered the shutdown of the infamous apartment complex for posing an “imminent threat” to the community following a spate of TdA terror. The Edge was the site of a viral video showing gun-toting gangbangers forcing their way into units before taking part in a fatal shooting. TdA gangbangers also conducted a violent kidnapping at the complex, where they tortured a couple and burglarized their apartment for hours in December. The raids in the suburb of 400,000 people came after Democratic Gov. Jared Polis dismissed local officials who raised the alarm about Tren de Aragua last fall. (New York Post)

Members of Tren de Aragua were among the first batch of criminal illegal aliens sent to Guantanamo Bay this week.