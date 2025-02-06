Wait, USAID Was Involved in Donald Trump's Impeachment?
Tipsheet

Feds Target More Than 100 Violent Gang Members in Aurora

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 06, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Federal law enforcement agents “targeted” more than 100 members of Tren de Aragua for arrest in Aurora, Colorado, on Wednesday, part of the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown on “the worst first.” 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, joined by partners from FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals, and Customs and Border Patrol, reportedly went door to door at multiple apartment complexes in the area.  

The operation comes in the wake of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other Democrats in the state downplaying concerns about the gang's presence in the city.

Feds were seen loading handcuffed suspects onto a bus parked outside at least one complex, according to Denver7.

Some agents were also reportedly seen at the Edge of Lowry and Cedar Run apartment complexes, the outlet reported.

The Edge, which is located in Aurora, had become overrun by Tren de Aragua gangbangers from Venezuela, who took over the building after it fell into disrepair.

One resident of The Edge told Denver7 that on Wednesday morning ICE agents “pounded on our door hard” and “yelled for us to open the door.”

A judge recently ordered the shutdown of the infamous apartment complex for posing an “imminent threat” to the community following a spate of TdA terror.

The Edge was the site of a viral video showing gun-toting gangbangers forcing their way into units before taking part in a fatal shooting.

TdA gangbangers also conducted a violent kidnapping at the complex, where they tortured a couple and burglarized their apartment for hours in December.

The raids in the suburb of 400,000 people came after Democratic Gov. Jared Polis dismissed local officials who raised the alarm about Tren de Aragua last fall. (New York Post)

Members of Tren de Aragua were among the first batch of criminal illegal aliens sent to Guantanamo Bay this week.  

