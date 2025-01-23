Here's Where Vance Will Make His First Public Appearance As VP

Vice President JD Vance will speak at the 52nd annual March for Life on Friday in Washington, D.C., the group announced Thursday, marking his first public appearance as VP.

“We are thrilled that Vice President Vance has chosen the National March for Life for his first public appearance in his new role – a sign of his commitment to standing up for life,” Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life and Jennie Bradley Lichter, President Elect of March for Life said in a statement. “President Trump governed as a pro-life president during his first term which resulted in a long list of accomplishments. We look forward to working with him and Vice President Vance as they dismantle the Biden Administration’s aggressive and unpopular abortion agenda and once again put wins on the board for vulnerable unborn children and their mothers.”

BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance set to speak at the 2025 March for Life. Here he is in 2023 at the Ohio March for Life. We're stoked to welcome him to the National stage this year! pic.twitter.com/jZwxM5ABqN — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 23, 2025

President Donald Trump will address attendees via video, the White House said. In 2020, he became the first sitting president to make an appearance at the event.

Other March for Life speakers include: Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), surfer and pro-life advocate Bethany Hamilton, obstetrician Dr. Catherine Wheeler, abortion survivor Josiah Presley, and Live Action president Lila Rose, among others.