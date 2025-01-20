Trump's Former WH Press Secretary Has Some Advice About the Slew of Executive Orders That Are Coming

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is predicting President-elect Donald Trump will sign a slew of executive orders early this week but cautioned he must do more than just put his signature on paper.

“My guess is that by the time we wake up Wednesday morning, there’s over 100 executive orders in action, signed by this president,” Spicer said last week on NewsNation, reports The Hill.

As Matt detailed this morning, executive orders are expected on diversity, equity, and inclusion, energy, immigration, purging the Deep State, January 6 pardons, and more. Fox News is reporting that the number of executive orders Trump will sign on Day One could exceed 200.

President Trump will sign multiple “omnibus” EOs that each contain dozens of major executive actions — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 19, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: trump will declare a national border emergency; direct US military to work with DHS to secure border and direct cartels as foreign terrorist organizations #trump #Inauguration2025 #executiveorder — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 19, 2025

Trump will sign an energy executive order, addresses liquid, natural gas, ports, fracking, pipelines, permitting and more, while also terminating President Biden's policies — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 19, 2025

Trump will implement a new merit-based hiring review; return federal workers to in-person work; end DEI across federal government; establish biological sex definitions; rename historical places like the "Gulf of America," and more. — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 19, 2025

Spicer said it’s imperative that Trump explain his actions.

“And so the question is, how much time do you have to not just sign them? Because it’s not just a signature, right? You’ve got to explain them,” he added. “They’ve got to sell them. And that’s sort of been my counsel.”