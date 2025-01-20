Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
Here's a Preview of the Trump Executive Orders Aimed at Getting Us Back...
An Ex-Obama Adviser Got Roasted for This Silly Tweet About Trump's Inauguration
Joe Biden Has to Be Supremely Irritated About This Aspect of His Approval...
Trump's Border Czar Sets the Record Straight on Pending Illegal Alien Raids
There's Bad News Coming for the National Security Officials Who Pushed the Hunter...
Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying
VIP
When Mike Johnson Realized Biden Was Not in Control of His Own Administration
BREAKING: Biden Issues Pre-Emptive Pardons on Last Day in Office
Eight Years Later, the Trump Honeymoon Arrives
Jennings Savages Democratic Commentator on Biden Legacy, All While Wearing Tux for Weekend...
These Democrat States Will Raise the American Flags for Trump's Inauguration
'TikTok Refugees' Flock to Another Chinese App
Get It Done, Tom Homan
Tipsheet

Trump's Former WH Press Secretary Has Some Advice About the Slew of Executive Orders That Are Coming

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 20, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is predicting President-elect Donald Trump will sign a slew of executive orders early this week but cautioned he must do more than just put his signature on paper.

Advertisement

“My guess is that by the time we wake up Wednesday morning, there’s over 100 executive orders in action, signed by this president,” Spicer said last week on NewsNation, reports The Hill.  

As Matt detailed this morning, executive orders are expected on diversity, equity, and inclusion, energy, immigration, purging the Deep State, January 6 pardons, and more. Fox News is reporting that the number of executive orders Trump will sign on Day One could exceed 200. 

Recommended

Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Spicer said it’s imperative that Trump explain his actions. 

“And so the question is, how much time do you have to not just sign them? Because it’s not just a signature, right? You’ve got to explain them,” he added. “They’ve got to sell them. And that’s sort of been my counsel.” 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying Kurt Schlichter
An Ex-Obama Adviser Got Roasted for This Silly Tweet About Trump's Inauguration Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Biden Issues Pre-Emptive Pardons on Last Day in Office Leah Barkoukis
Here's a Preview of the Trump Executive Orders Aimed at Getting Us Back to Sanity Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Has to Be Supremely Irritated About This Aspect of His Approval Ratings Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Comes Up With a New Nickname for Jill Biden...and It's Perfect Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement