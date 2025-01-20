Join Us for America’s Golden Era
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
The Lack of Self-Awareness Here by CNN's Jake Tapper Is Astounding
VIP
What Do Democrats Currently Have?
Here's Who Biden Pardoned on Sunday
Trump's Former WH Press Secretary Has Some Advice About the Slew of Executive...
VIP
When Mike Johnson Realized Biden Was Not in Control of His Own Administration
Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards Has Died
Trump's Pre-Inauguration Day Rally and How Security Missed the Boat
Here's What Biden Said About Preemptive Pardons in 2020
VIP
Here's How Some Illegal Aliens Are Responding to Trump's Presidency Before He Enters...
It Takes More Than the Inauguration of Donald Trump as President to Save...
Scott Jennings Owns Dem Commentator on CNN, Destroys Biden and His Legacy in...
These Democrat States Will Raise the American Flags for Trump's Inauguration
Tipsheet

Fauci Issues Statement After Pre-Emptive Pardon. Conservatives Respond.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 20, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responded Monday after President Biden issued a pre-emptive a pardon protecting him against possible retribution from the incoming administration.

Advertisement

In a statement announcing the pardons for Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lawmakers and staff that served on the Jan. 6 Committee, and U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee, Biden said the move doesn't suggest the individuals committed any crimes. 

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families,” Biden said.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgement that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” he continued. “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

Fauci's statement to ABC's Jonathan Karl echoed that sentiment. 

"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf. Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me,” he said.

Recommended

LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Advertisement

If that were the case, conservatives argued he shouldn't accept it. 


 

Tags: ANTHONY FAUCI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
The Lack of Self-Awareness Here by CNN's Jake Tapper Is Astounding Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Owns Dem Commentator on CNN, Destroys Biden and His Legacy in the Process Rebecca Downs
Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying Kurt Schlichter
Trump's Pre-Inauguration Day Rally and How Security Missed the Boat Sarah Arnold
An Ex-Obama Adviser Got Roasted for This Silly Tweet About Trump's Inauguration Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Advertisement