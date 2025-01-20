Fauci Issues Statement After Pre-Emptive Pardon. Conservatives Respond.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responded Monday after President Biden issued a pre-emptive a pardon protecting him against possible retribution from the incoming administration.

In a statement announcing the pardons for Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lawmakers and staff that served on the Jan. 6 Committee, and U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee, Biden said the move doesn't suggest the individuals committed any crimes.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families,” Biden said.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgement that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” he continued. “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

Fauci's statement to ABC's Jonathan Karl echoed that sentiment.

"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf. Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me,” he said.

Dr. Fauci said he is grateful because the threats and possibility of a politically motivated prosecution "creates immeasurable and intolerable distress on me and my family." — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 20, 2025

If that were the case, conservatives argued he shouldn't accept it.

He doesn’t have to accept the pardon. If he did nothing wrong be a man and turn it down… But you know he won’t because everyone knows he’s guilty of so much. https://t.co/e2QKoHaUPb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2025

Oh, good. So he doesn't accept the pardon. Then let's prosecute him and find out. https://t.co/XZFSCmZ6mk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2025

Then reject the pardon. https://t.co/ObWUGtRwUP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2025



