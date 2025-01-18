The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy
Tipsheet

'That's 50': With This Senator's Announcement, Hegseth Picks Up Enough Votes for Confirmation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 18, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth picked up another critical vote for confirmation on Friday.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Pentagon has his support. 

"The President’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Mr. Hegseth, has impressive academic qualifications, conducted himself very well in the Senate Armed Services hearing, and has a commendable record of service in uniform. He assured me he will surround himself with a strong support team," Cassidy said in a statement. "I will vote for his confirmation."

Cassidy's statement comes after Hegseth picked up another key vote from Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, who was previously on the fence about Trump’s Pentagon pick.

“After four years of weakness in the White House, Americans deserve a strong Secretary of Defense,” Ernst said. “Our next commander in chief selected Pete Hegseth to serve in this role, and after our conversations, hearing from Iowans, and doing my job as a United States Senator, I will support President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense. As I serve on the Armed Services Committee, I will work with Pete to create the most lethal fighting force and hold him to his commitments of auditing the Pentagon, ensuring opportunity for women in combat while maintaining high standards, and selecting a senior official to address and prevent sexual assault in the ranks.”

With Cassidy's support, Hegseth now has the votes needed for confirmation. 

