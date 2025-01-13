DeSantis Just Made an Announcement About Trump's Deportation Program
Tipsheet

Here's Why Gabbard's Confirmation Hearing May Not Take Place This Week

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 13, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) explained Sunday there is an issue holding up the confirmation hearing for former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intelligence.

During an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” the Senate majority whip said the upper chamber hoped the hearing would take place this week, but it doesn’t look like that will be the case.

“Is it the FBI background check that’s holding things up or is it the ethics disclosure that’s a problem?” host Margaret Brennan wondered. 

“You’re right,” Barrasso said. “It’s a paperwork problem right now with the Office of Government Ethics.”  

The delay comes as many of Trump's other picks are set to appear before committees this week, ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20. Before a confirmation vote in the Senate, Gabbard must appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which must receive paperwork for nominees at least a week before the scheduled hearing. (CBS News)

“We had hoped to have the hearing later this week. It looks like it’s going to be the following week,” he continued. “But she continues to have promotions in the military. She’s a lieutenant colonel. She now has top level security clearances. She’s the right person to keep America secure and safe.”

In choosing Gabbard, President-elect Trump said she will "bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength."

Tags: TULSI GABBARD

