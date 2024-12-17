Trump Announces Ambassador Picks

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday announced a handful of U.S. ambassador nominations.

His picks for ambassadors to Japan, the Dominican Republic, Austria, Luxembourg and Uruguay were made on Truth Social and shared by the Trump-Vance Transition.

George Edward Glass, former U.S. Ambassador to Portugal in Trump's first term, was chosen to be the next ambassador to Japan.

As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador’s position. George graduated from the University of Oregon, served as Alumni President, and on its Board of Trustees. He will always PUT AMERICA FIRST. Congratulations George!

Trump named Lou Rinaldi as his choice for the next U.S. Ambassador to Uruguay.

A successful businessman, entrepreneur, and longtime friend, Lou brings a lifetime of experience and unique perspective to this important role. Lou is a great golfer, and will be in a Country with some terrific courses. Having grown up in Uruguay, he possesses an intimate understanding of the Country’s culture and history. His expertise and background make him exceptionally qualified to advance U.S. interests, and strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uruguay. Congratulations Lou!

Trump announced his nomination of Stacey Feinberg for U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Stacy is a graduate of Northwestern University. After graduating, Stacey assisted her father at his pioneering Sports and Entertainment Law Firm. As a Producer of Broadway musicals, a motivational speaker, and a Board Member of the Women Founders Network, Stacey is committed to supporting women in launching their careers, and scaling their businesses to unprecedented success. Stacy will be GREAT, and make America proud!

Leah Francis Campos will be nominated as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Leah served our Country as a CIA Case Officer before becoming Senior Advisor for the Western Hemisphere on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Leah is a mother to four beautiful children, and comes from a family of Patriots. Her sister, the outstanding Rachel Campos-Duffy, of FoxNews, and brother-in-law Sean Duffy, who will be Secretary of Transportation, are also wonderful Patriots. Leah will take her love of Country, and commitment to our National Security and Prosperity, to her post as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Congratulations Leah!

Trump said he will nominate Arthur Graham Fisher to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Austria.