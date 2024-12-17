Harris' Digital Director Reveals the ‘Ominous’ Moment Where He Knew Something Was Wrong
Ocasio-Cortez's Bid for Top Spot on House Oversight Fails
A Journalist Got a Recording of a White House Meeting About the Mysterious...
VIP
We're Going to See This Happen More With Some School Shootings, Aren't We?
Why Won’t Government Officials Avoid the Appearance of a Conflict of Interest?
Trump Sues Well-Known Pollster Over Alleged 'Election Interference'
'Feast of the Seven Fishes' Tradition Still Popular for American Italian Households
To Bring Joy to America: End the Weaponization of the IRS
Trump Sues Des Moines Register, Ann Selzer Over Final Iowa Poll
Ukraine Assassinates Russian General in Moscow
NJ Congressman Who Claimed Iranian ‘Mothership’ Responsible for Drones Issues Update
VIP
'Shocking' Undercover Video Shows NSC Adviser Describing State of Biden's Decline
Must Watch: With Trudeau's Leftists in Meltdown, Canada's Conservative Opposition Leader G...
Here's Why Texas AG Paxton Sued a New York Doctor
Tipsheet

Trump Announces Ambassador Picks

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 17, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday announced a handful of U.S. ambassador nominations.  

His picks for ambassadors to Japan, the Dominican Republic, Austria, Luxembourg and Uruguay were made on Truth Social and shared by the Trump-Vance Transition. 

Advertisement

George Edward Glass, former U.S. Ambassador to Portugal in Trump's first term, was chosen to be the next ambassador to Japan. 

As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador’s position. George graduated from the University of Oregon, served as Alumni President, and on its Board of Trustees. He will always PUT AMERICA FIRST. Congratulations George!

Trump named Lou Rinaldi as his choice for the next U.S. Ambassador to Uruguay. 

A successful businessman, entrepreneur, and longtime friend, Lou brings a lifetime of experience and unique perspective to this important role. Lou is a great golfer, and will be in a Country with some terrific courses. Having grown up in Uruguay, he possesses an intimate understanding of the Country’s culture and history. His expertise and background make him exceptionally qualified to advance U.S. interests, and strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uruguay. Congratulations Lou!

Trump announced his nomination of Stacey Feinberg for U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. 

Stacy is a graduate of Northwestern University. After graduating, Stacey assisted her father at his pioneering Sports and Entertainment Law Firm. As a Producer of Broadway musicals, a motivational speaker, and a Board Member of the Women Founders Network, Stacey is committed to supporting women in launching their careers, and scaling their businesses to unprecedented success. Stacy will be GREAT, and make America proud!

Recommended

Harris' Digital Director Reveals the ‘Ominous’ Moment Where He Knew Something Was Wrong Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Leah Francis Campos will be nominated as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. 

Leah served our Country as a CIA Case Officer before becoming Senior Advisor for the Western Hemisphere on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Leah is a mother to four beautiful children, and comes from a family of Patriots. Her sister, the outstanding Rachel Campos-Duffy, of FoxNews, and brother-in-law Sean Duffy, who will be Secretary of Transportation, are also wonderful Patriots. Leah will take her love of Country, and commitment to our National Security and Prosperity, to her post as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Congratulations Leah! 

Trump said he will nominate Arthur Graham Fisher to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Austria. 

Art is President of Fisher Realty, a full service real estate firm founded in 1977, with three offices in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina. He has been consistently ranked as a top broker in the area, and the State of North Carolina, representing many of the most astute clients in America. Art has been a staunch supporter of America First Policies, and will make us proud in Austria!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harris' Digital Director Reveals the ‘Ominous’ Moment Where He Knew Something Was Wrong Matt Vespa
Must Watch: With Trudeau's Leftists in Meltdown, Canada's Conservative Opposition Leader Gave This Speech Guy Benson
A Journalist Got a Recording of a White House Meeting About the Mysterious Drones Matt Vespa
Trump Sues Well-Known Pollster Over Alleged 'Election Interference' Jeff Charles
NJ Congressman Who Claimed Iranian ‘Mothership’ Responsible for Drones Issues Update Leah Barkoukis
Sorry, Joe, You Can't Say This About the WI Christian School Shooting Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harris' Digital Director Reveals the ‘Ominous’ Moment Where He Knew Something Was Wrong Matt Vespa
Advertisement