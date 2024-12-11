Watch: Postmaster General Covers His Ears As GOP Congressman Blasts His Job Performance

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy covered his ears during a fiery exchange with Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) over the Postal Service’s efficiency.

After DeJoy gave himself an "A grade" for his work, the lawmaker blasted the USPS under DeJoy’s leadership and said the American people no longer use their service.

"You, sir, do not get an A grade, you cannot give yourself that grade," McCormick said.

"I just did," DeJoy replied.

"You can't! You can't grade your own paper, sir!" McCormick shot back. "You were graded by the United States people and they don't use your service anymore."

DeJoy insisted that wasn't true.

"Through your reputation you are responsible for the fall of the postal service and the lack of accountability," McCormick said as DeJoy interjected, “This Congress is responsible for it falling apart. I am trying to fix the Postal Service.”

McCormick continued: "On your watch, with all the AI, with all the computer systems, you are worse than if I took a horse and picked up the mail and delivered it two miles down the road."

DeJoy covered his ears and told the lawmaker he was talking to himself.

"I hope you got that on camera," McCormick said imitating DeJoy. "This is the response that the postmaster just gave Congress when he doesn't like what he hears. Literally covered his ears and gave himself the grade of A, and with that, sir, I rest."

"Good," DeJoy said.