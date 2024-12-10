In Heartbreaking Testimony, Mother of Rachel Morin Makes the Case for Deportations

Patty Morin, mother of a Maryland woman who was brutally raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant last year, urged senators during a hearing on Tuesday to secure the nation’s borders to prevent other families from experiencing the heartache hers has gone through.

Pointing out that she lives 1,800 miles from the southern border, Morin called out the Biden-Harris administration's immigration policies for her daughter's killer making his way to her community.

Holding up a photo of her daughter, Rachel, Morin said their grief was compounded by the circumstances of her death.

It took months for police to arrest a suspect only for them to learn his immigration status and that he was wanted for murder in his home country of El Salvador.

"What’s worse is that Border Patrol would have known that if they had followed the law and swabbed him for DNA the first three times he tried to get into this country," she said, according to her written testimony. "They just turned him around and allowed him to come back again and again until he finally got through the border.

"Border Patrol let a man with an open INTERPOL warrant for murder walk right into our country to continue his crime spree," she continued, blaming the Biden-Harris administration's open-border policy.

"It allowed a dangerous man to flee his home country to avoid capture and bring his reign of terror to American citizens," Morin added. "Not only did this man brutalize my daughter. He’s also accused of attacking a 9-year-old girl in California. Who knows what else he did while traveling from coast to coast. American citizens are not safe because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris removed the policies and safeguards that keep criminals out of our country. Their failed open border policies have led to two murders by illegal immigrants in my small town alone."

Morin urged lawmakers to protect Americans from preventable crimes by illegal immigrants.

"We are losing American mothers, daughters, and children to criminals," she said. "The Biden-Harris administration has turned a deaf ear to the people they swore to protect. Please don’t do the same. It’s common sense to screen the people entering our country to ensure that they are here to contribute to our society rather than debase it and harm our citizens."

