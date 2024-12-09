Why One Senator-Elect Will Be Sworn in Early

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday appointed Andy Kim to the U.S. Senate following his election win in November and Sen. George Helmy’s resignation.

“Today, I am appointing Senator-elect Andy Kim to the United States Senate so he can begin his term in office before the new year begins,” Murphy said. “Taking this step will allow Senator Kim to embark on the smoothest possible transition into his new role so he can hit the ground running serving the people of New Jersey.”

Murphy thanked Helmy, who was sworn into the Senate in September after embattled Sen. Bob Menendez resigned about a month after a jury convicted him on federal bribery charges. He said he would step down once the 2024 election results were certified, which took place by the State Board of Canvassers on Dec. 5.

The Democrat governor also highlighted that Kim’s election makes him the first Asian American senator from The Garden State and the first Korean American senator in the U.S.

“His election represents a proud milestone – not just for our great state, but for our entire country,” Murphy said. “I look forward to working with Senator Kim to continue lowering costs for New Jerseyans, defending our fundamental freedoms, and building a stronger and fairer state for every family.”

Kim thanked Murphy in a statement.

“It’s an honor to get to represent the state that gave my family a chance at the American Dream in the U.S. Senate,” Kim said. “It’s a dream that remains out of reach for too many of our neighbors, and one that I’m ready on day one to fight for. I want to thank Governor Murphy and Senator Helmy for ensuring that New Jersey was well represented during this transition, and look forward to getting to work for the people.”

Kim will be sworn in on Monday.