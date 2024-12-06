There's Some Good News on Kash Patel's FBI Director Nomination
Former WaPo Reporter Had an Awful Take on the Murder of Insurance CEO
The Washington Post Cannot Be Serious About This Headline About Pete Hegseth
Trump Names Our Next Ambassador to China
What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done – And Will Not Do
In Transgender Case, Can SCOTUS Cut to the Moral Heart of the Issue?
What Do Americans Think About the Hunter Biden Pardon? Here's What a New...
VIP
There's Something Very Unsettling Happening Over NJ Skies
Let's Curb the Kangaroo Court of Anonymous Sources
Bill Clinton Breaks His Silence on Joe Biden Pardoning His Son
Hollywood Actress Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Some Parents 'Trans'...
Another Trump Miracle: Will Jeff Bezos join Elon Musk in promoting his DOGE...
Hunter Biden Lies Come Full Circle
Deeply Disappointed in USPS
Tipsheet

JCN Says November's 'Solid' Jobs Report Is Due to One Reason

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 06, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs last month, higher than the approximately 200,000 economists predicted. The unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent and the labor force participation rate fell to 62.5 percent. 

Advertisement

Bureau of Labor Statistics data show much of the employment gains were in health care, leisure and hospitality, government, and social assistance. Jobs were lost in retail trade.

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz pointed to President-elect Donald Trump's win as the reason for the "solid job market."

"Republicans' Election Day victory has renewed confidence among Main Street job creators," he said in a statement. "The tough economic times of the Biden-Harris administration are ending, and the strong Trump economy is returning.

"However, cracks in the labor market remain due to four years of bad Democratic policies," he continued. "Employment measured by the more accurate household survey fell again last month. The establishment survey shows around half of the new jobs created were created in the unproductive government and quasi-government sectors of the economy that don't drive economic growth. And retail jobs contracted as retailers face numerous regulatory and cost headwinds. 

Recommended

What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done – And Will Not Do Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

"Trump and Republicans can reward their small business support and reinvigorate the labor market by passing an extension to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, set to expire next year, immediately upon taking office as part of a broader small business agenda," Ortiz added. "Extending and expanding the TCJA would patch the cracks in the labor market, help retailers and all of Main Street, and deliver productive job creation for years to come."

Tags: JOBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done – And Will Not Do Victor Davis Hanson
Hollywood Actress Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Some Parents 'Trans' Their Kids Madeline Leesman
What Do Americans Think About the Hunter Biden Pardon? Here's What a New Poll Found. Leah Barkoukis
The Washington Post Cannot Be Serious About This Headline About Pete Hegseth Matt Vespa
There's Some Good News on Kash Patel's FBI Director Nomination Matt Vespa
Former WaPo Reporter Had an Awful Take on the Murder of Insurance CEO Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done – And Will Not Do Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement