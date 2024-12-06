What Do Americans Think About the Hunter Biden Pardon? Here's What a New Poll Found.

President Biden’s decision to pardon his son is not sitting well with the American people.

According to a new survey from pollster Scott Rasmussen’s Napolitan News Service, 62 percent oppose the pardon, which includes 41 percent who strongly oppose the move, while 30 percent support it.

In his statement announcing his decision, Biden claimed his son was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” the president said.

“Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further," Biden added. "I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

But Americans aren’t buying it.

The survey found 54 percent disagreed with his claim, while 37 percent agreed.

Special Counsel David Weiss also called out Biden's reasoning in court filings.

“The Executive Branch that charged Defendant is headed by that sitting President – Defendant’s father,” Weiss noted. “The Attorney General heading the DOJ was appointed by and reports to Defendant’s father. And that Attorney General appointed the Special Counsel who made the challenged charging decision in this case – while Defendant’s father was still the sitting President. Defendant’s claim is effectively that his own father targeted him for being his son, a claim that is nonsensical under the facts here.”

Just 30% of voters favor @POTUS Biden's pardon of his son Hunter. 62% are opposed the pardon.



Only 37% believe Hunter Biden was unfairly targeted by prosecutors for political purposes.



A larger number, 46%, believe that @realDonaldTrump was unfairly targeted by the Justice… — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) December 5, 2024