The First Election Result Is in From Tiny New Hampshire Town With Midnight Voting Tradition

If the result from a tiny New Hampshire town is any indication, it’s going to be a long night.

The midnight voting tradition in Dixville Notch ended with a tie—three votes for Vice President Kamala Harris and three votes for former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Among the six votes, four were from registered Republicans and two were from registered undeclared voters, according to ABC News.

With more journalists at the Balsam Resort than voters, the entire process from start to finish lasted nearly 10 minutes. After the national anthem was played, all six voters walked one-by-one into the voting booth before the ballots were subsequently hand counted and read out loud as the results were scribbled on a white board. […] In the last two presidential elections, the Dixville Notch voters have tilted toward the Democrats, giving all five of their votes in 2020 to President Joe Biden and four of their seven votes in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. The tradition dates back nearly 60 years, but this year, Dixville Notch is the only town in New Hampshire that voted at midnight. Officials with two other towns that traditionally join in on the midnight voting -- Millsfield and Hart's Location -- have decided to hold more traditional, daytime voting hours. (ABC News)





In American tradition, the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch votes at midnight on Election Day…



🔴 Trump - 3

🔵 Harris - 3



In 2020, it was 5-0 for Biden.pic.twitter.com/9fJdDzXUK4 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 5, 2024

The first election result is in, and it's a Trump-Harris tie. Polls in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, opened at midnight and closed shortly after the town's six residents cast their ballots.



Follow live election updates: https://t.co/54b0Mopd58 pic.twitter.com/PE7YuCyauI — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2024

Dixville Notch in 2024 vs. 2020 pic.twitter.com/GcISLsMJgg — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 5, 2024



