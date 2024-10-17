Here's What Trump Had to Say About Harris' Fox News Interview

Former President Donald Trump praised Fox News’ Bret Baier for the “tough but very fair” interview he conducted with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. As Matt covered at length, the sit-down was a “nightmare” for the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Great job by Bret Baier in his Interview with Lyin’ Kamala Harris,” Trump said. “She has a massive and irredeemable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME - So bad, in fact, that she is barely able to talk about any subject other than the man who had the best economy ever, the strongest border in history, and who just got the UNANIMOUS ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. Border Patrol, ME! Their Endorsement was a TREMENDOUS HONOR!!! They said that Comrade Kamala did a terrible job, the absolute worst in memory, and can’t be allowed to do it again. She is also the WORST Vice President in history, but hopefully will soon be GONE. Again, congratulations to Bret Baier on a tough but very fair interview, one that clearly showed how totally incompetent Kamala is."

Trump also reiterated his desire to see Harris undergo a cognitive test "for the good of our Nation."

The Trump campaign shared the 26-minute interview on X, referring to it as their "newest ad."