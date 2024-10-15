Owner of TIME Magazine Calls Out Harris for Dodging Interview Requests

The owner of TIME magazine criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for repeatedly dodging interview requests in the final weeks before Election Day.

“Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris — unlike every other Presidential candidate,” Marc Benioff wrote on X. “We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level? #TrustMatters #TransparencyMatters #Leadership.”

The Democratic donor also highlighted a section from a TIME profile of Harris that ran last week noting that even former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden (prior to exiting the race) sat for interviews.

X users recalled how the publication ran a glowing profile of the vice president in August even though she did not grant TIME an interview then either.

Apart from her CBS News interview, which was edited, and an upcoming Fox News interview, Harris has been criticized for appearances on "The View," sex podcast "Call Her Daddy," "The Howard Stern Show," and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," among other talk shows.