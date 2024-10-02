JD Vance Put the Smackdown on Tim Walz in VP Debate Showdown
Tipsheet

Here's Who Israel Just Declared 'Persona Non Grata,' Barred From Entering the Country

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 02, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Israel has banned United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres from the country over his failure to condemn the latest missile attack from Iran. 

“Today, I have declared UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz. 

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," he added. "This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organization. 

"A Secretary-General who gives backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran—the mothership of global terror—will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN," Katz continued. "Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without António Guterres."

Katz's message came after Guterres called for a ceasefire in a vague statement after Iran's attack on Israel.

“I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation," he said on X. "This must stop. We absolutely need a cease-fire.”

 

