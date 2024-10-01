Here's How Much Biden's Port Strike Is Going to Cost the Economy
Why Musk Believes This Will Be the 'Last' US Election If Trump Doesn't Win

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 01, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Elon Musk warned that the November election could be the “last” in the U.S. if Vice President Kamala Harris wins.

In a post to his nearly 200 million followers, the entrepreneur explained why a vote for former President Trump is the only way to truly save democracy in America.

“[I]f even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years. 

The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the “Democratic” Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!! 

Moreover, the Biden/Harris administration has been flying “asylum seekers”, who are fast-tracked to citizenship, directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. It is a surefire way to win every election. 

America then becomes a one-party state and Democracy is over. The only “elections” will be the Democratic Party primaries. This already happened in California many years ago, following the 1986 amnesty. 

The only thing holding California back from extreme socialism and suffocating government policies is that people can leave California and still remain in America. 

Once the whole country is controlled by one party, there will be no escape. Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) explained how it's a "two prong strategy."

