Trump Officially Announces Return to Butler

Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Butler, Pennsylvania, hosting a rally at the site of the first assassination attempt on his life on Oct. 5.

"During his visit, President Trump will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day," he campaign said in a press release. "President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver."

Comperatore’s wife and daughters are expected to attend the rally along with Dutch and Copenhaver, according to ABC News.

The campaign said Trump will also "express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack.”

“President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit,” the campaign said. “In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail. When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger. And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision of America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before."

The rally comes after a damning Senate report detailing the security failures on July 13, leading to Trump nearly losing his life and the severe injury and death of rally goers.

"After not one, but two attempts on his life in the past nine weeks, President Trump is more determined than ever to see his mission through to the end," the campaign statement added. "In that Butler field on July 13, he took a bullet for democracy—and on November 5th, he is going to save our democracy. With the help of the amazing people of Pennsylvania and citizens all across our land, we will make America safer, stronger, freer, and greater than ever before.”