MSNBC Host Drops the Most Pathetic Line to Spin Kamala's Disastrous Interview
CNN Analyst's Take on Young Voters Is Not Good for Kamala
CNN's Odd Habit of Asking Little Kids About Donald Trump
Secret Service Denies There Was a Massive 'Security Lapse' Involving Obama
The Harris Campaign Is Straight-Up Delusional
Democrats Are Running Out of Star Power
Harris and Walz' Support Is All Smoke and Mirrors
The Seeds of Today’s Middle East Strife Were Planted in Beirut
New Docs Show How Facebook Made It Easier Than Ever for Gov't to...
Biden-Harris Immigration Policies Waste Billions That Should Be Spent on Americans
'A Mess': CNN's Scott Jennings Sums Up the Terrible Day That Kamala Harris...
Teamsters Betray Rank-and-File Workers With Presidential Non-Endorsement
Our Nazi Universities
Why Does Kamala Harris Fear the Press?
Tipsheet

Trump Officially Announces Return to Butler

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 26, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Butler, Pennsylvania, hosting a rally at the site of the first assassination attempt on his life on Oct. 5.

"During his visit, President Trump will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day," he campaign said in a press release. "President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver."

Advertisement

Comperatore’s wife and daughters are expected to attend the rally along with Dutch and Copenhaver, according to ABC News. 

The campaign said Trump will also "express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack.”

“President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit,” the campaign said. “In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail. When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger. And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision of America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before."

Recommended

MSNBC Host Drops the Most Pathetic Line to Spin Kamala's Disastrous Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The rally comes after a damning Senate report detailing the security failures on July 13, leading to Trump nearly losing his life and the severe injury and death of rally goers. 

"After not one, but two attempts on his life in the past nine weeks, President Trump is more determined than ever to see his mission through to the end," the campaign statement added. "In that Butler field on July 13, he took a bullet for democracy—and on November 5th, he is going to save our democracy. With the help of the amazing people of Pennsylvania and citizens all across our land, we will make America safer, stronger, freer, and greater than ever before.”

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Host Drops the Most Pathetic Line to Spin Kamala's Disastrous Interview Matt Vespa
'A Mess': CNN's Scott Jennings Sums Up the Terrible Day That Kamala Harris Just Had Rebecca Downs
The Harris Campaign Is Straight-Up Delusional Kurt Schlichter
The Real Kamala Harris Ann Coulter
Democrats Are Running Out of Star Power Derek Hunter
CNN Analyst's Take on Young Voters Is Not Good for Kamala Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC Host Drops the Most Pathetic Line to Spin Kamala's Disastrous Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement