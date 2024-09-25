Top Business School Obliterates Kamala's Claim That She'll Boost the Economy
MSNBC Host Shouldn't Have Asked This Question to Union Members
Here's What Trump Found Out While Visiting a Local PA Grocery Store
Do Voters Want Biden Gone Before His Term Ends? Here's What a New...
Trump Campaign Releases Statement on 'Specific' Threats From Iran to Assassinate the Forme...
Haitian Group Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump, Vance Over Pet-Eating Claims
UN General Assembly Adopts 'Pact for the Future.' Here's Why Critics Are Concerned.
The Greatest Scandal in Modern American History That No One Cares About
The Defense Department Just Pledged $500 Million to 'Transform Women's Health Research'
The UN Is to Blame for All the Suffering in Lebanon
New Poll Shows Harris Losing Support, While Another Shows an 'Exceedingly Close Race'
Harris Just Lost Support From This Senator for Wanting to End the Filibuster...
Globalists’ War Against Trump
How the State Department Circumvented US Law
Tipsheet

Senators Release New Jaw Dropping Details on Secret Service Failures to Protect Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 25, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees released an initial, bipartisan report Wednesday morning detailing how the Secret Service failed to protect former President Donald Trump from an assassin's bullets during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. 

Advertisement

“From planning missteps, to the siloed and flawed communication to the lack of effective coordination between law enforcement, to the breakdowns in technology, the Secret Service’s failures that allowed an assassination attempt on former President Trump at his July 13 rally were shocking, unacceptable, and preventable – and they led to tragic consequences,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Ranking Chairman Gary Peters released in a statement. 

“Our initial findings clearly show a series of multiple failures of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and an inexcusable dereliction of duty,” Ranking Member Rand Paul added.

According to the report, which spans nearly 100 pages, attempted assassin Thomas Crooks was able to prowl the rally grounds for 27 minutes with a range finder before he climbed on an unsecured roof and took his shots at Trump -- injuring him and killing 50-year-old Corey Comperatore. Two other rally goers were seriously injured and nearly died. Crooks was knowingly on the roof for two minutes and yet, USSS failed to stop him and didn't take Trump off of the stage. 

"USSS failed to ensure the AGR Building was effectively covered. USSS identified the AGR building as a concern due to the line-of-sight from the roof to the stage, but did not take steps to ensure sufficient security measures were in place," the report states. "USSS personnel, including the USSS Counter Sniper Team Leader, did not enter the AGR building or go on the roof prior to the shooting. USSS failed to effectively coordinate with state and local law enforcement. USSS did not give state or local partners specific instructions for covering the AGR building, including the positioning of local snipers."

Recommended

MSNBC Host Shouldn't Have Asked This Question to Union Members Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Approximately two minutes before shots were fired, the USSS Security Room, located on the rally grounds, was told that there was an individual on the roof of the AGR building," the report continues. "Shortly before shots were fired, a USSS counter sniper saw local law enforcement running toward the AGR building with their guns drawn, but he did not alert former President Trump’s protective detail to remove him from the stage."  

The report details widespread planning and communication failures.

"USSS Advance Agents for the July 13 rally denied individual responsibility for planning or security failures, deflected blame, and could not identify who had final decision authority for the rally. USSS planning and execution of security measures for the July 13 rally appears to have lacked a clear chain of command. USSS Advance Agents told the Committee that planning and security decisions were collaborative and could not agree on who at USSS was responsible for final approval or decisions. USSS Advance Agents interviewed by the Committee could not identify who was responsible for determining the security perimeter for the July 13 rally," the report states. "Several USSS officials reported experiencing technical problems with their radios at the rally, and told the Committee such problems are common for USSS." 

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe attempted to reassure Americans and lawmakers that the agency is capable of protecting Trump after a second attempted assassination attempt was thwarted during a golf outing in Palm Beach. 

 

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Host Shouldn't Have Asked This Question to Union Members Matt Vespa
Top Business School Obliterates Kamala's Claim That She'll Boost the Economy Matt Vespa
Here's What Trump Found Out While Visiting a Local PA Grocery Store Matt Vespa
The Greatest Scandal in Modern American History That No One Cares About Ben Shapiro
Do Voters Want Biden Gone Before His Term Ends? Here's What a New Survey Found. Leah Barkoukis
Here's the Question a Dem Senator Couldn't Answer Regarding Kamala's Economic Plan Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC Host Shouldn't Have Asked This Question to Union Members Matt Vespa
Advertisement