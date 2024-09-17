'Whack Job': Here's Where Trump's Would-Be Assassin Gave Everyone the Creeps
Carville Has a Sketchy Solution for How Harris Can Appear 'Good on Her Feet' During Speaking Events

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 17, 2024 9:30 AM
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Democrat strategist James Carville said last week that Vice President Kamala Harris should plant questions during public speaking events to give the impression she’s “good on her feet.”

“She could do a China speech, alright, and talk about how it’s an adversary but not an enemy, you know, there’s the standard foreign policy, Foreign Affairs magazine. But you can do that and it’s got to be covered,” Carville said on the podcast “Conversations with Bill Kristol." "And it will and she can make news like that. She can do new economic stuff, she can talk about how tariffs, you know, have a very checkered history of doing any good.

“I mean, there’s a thousand things that she can do and she can actually take five or six questions, of which you can plant, two," he continued. "You can’t plant all the questions, because it’ll be evident that they were planted. But you can say, Mr. Kristol, you in the back. Oh, gee, I’m glad you asked that question, I hadn’t thought about it ’til right now, but blah blah blah. Well God, she’s pretty good on her feet. Bill Kristol asked her a question and she hadn’t thought about it,’ and of course, [she] had thought about it for five hours.”

“I’m shocked to even hear this discussion of being anything less than perfectly straightforward in a campaign,” Kristol joked. 

As a Fox News panel discussed, such comments fuel suspicions that Harris knew some of last week's debate questions. While there is no evidence to support the claim, it has been done in the past. 

