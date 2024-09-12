Did Someone Leak the Debate Questions to Kamala Harris?

It's a fair question. Why? Because it’s happened before. It’s not some tin foil hat, pie-in-the-sky conspiracy theory: Democrats hired by major news networks have fed debate questions to their party’s presidential nominees. While many analyses and polls are being discussed about the ABC News debate on Tuesday, what about the possibility that Harris got the questions in advance?

Advertisement

To tee this up, let’s not forget that Donna Brazile gave the Clinton campaign the questions before the CNN debate:

Former Democratic National Committee interim chair Donna Brazile acknowledged sending town hall topics to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, calling it a “mistake I will forever regret.” Brazile wrote in an essay for Time magazine that she shared potential topics for a CNN town hall with the Clinton campaign in her role as a Democratic operative and the DNC vice chair. “My job was to make all our Democratic candidates look good, and I worked closely with both campaigns to make that happen,” she wrote. “But sending those emails was a mistake I will forever regret.” WikiLeaks posted emails from Brazile to the Clinton campaign that tipped it off that a woman from Flint, Michigan, would ask Clinton about the situation there for a town hall. Brazile also told the campaign that Clinton would be asked about the death penalty at a separate town hall. CNN dropped Brazile as a contributor after the revelations. When the email alerting the Clinton campaign about the death penalty question was released, Brazile suggested the documents were “misinformation.”

Because a major network would never give the questions in advance to a candidate, right Michael? https://t.co/uJLm3PHcWl pic.twitter.com/stlwRDu75C — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 11, 2024

Either Kamala's wearing those wireless earbud earrings, or questions were leaked. Even though the "facts" she was citing are either irrelevant or wrong, there's still no way she has the brainpower to remember all of them — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 11, 2024

Harris didn’t win the showdown, but she also didn’t collapse either, becoming visibly more comfortable as the debate progressed. It’s partly due to her ability to bait Donald Trump, who fell into all the traps and was kicked off message. Still, he increased his sizable lead over Harris on handling the economy, a crucial issue this year. Focus groups and undecideds were not enthused nor persuaded by Harris—a good sign. Given that Trump was also duking it out with the debate moderators, a draw is a good outcome, though he was sloppier this time and failed to land a death blow to the Harris operation.

Yet didn’t she seem like she knew the questions in advance? Harris isn’t a good debater. Her body language was also appalling, conveying everything that normal folks hate about liberals. The over-scripted persona, coupled with her lack of intelligence and failure to grasp the issues make it seem as if her team was able to prepare her well because they knew what was coming.

Advertisement

Watch Kamala’s brutal 2020 campaign—this is who she is. The limitations were there, and they were defined. It’s why she dropped out before Iowa. No, I’m not saying she had microphones in her earrings, though that’s a great conspiracy theory, but it’s just a question out of pure distrust for the Democratic Party and their propensity to cheat.

Debate among yourselves below.