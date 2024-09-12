Harris Might Want to Halt Her Post-Debate Victory Lap After Seeing This

A survey of swing state voters taken during and after Tuesday’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump found the Sept. 10 showdown did not move the needle.

Advertisement

A joint Trafalgar-Insider Advantage survey of likely general election voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin showed each candidate with 47 percent support prior to the debate. When asked who won the debate, Harris came out ahead, 55.3 percent to Trump’s 42.5 percent, while 2.2 percent thought it was a draw. Respondents were then asked, “Considering tonight’s debate performances, if you had to vote tomorrow, for whom would you vote?” Harris and Trump were again tied at 48 percent, with 3 percent undecided and 1 percent choosing “other.”

RESULTS of our joint @trafalgar_group @InsiderPolling #PresidentialDebate2024 #Battlegroundstate #poll.



1) Supporting for president before the debate.



47% Trump

47% Harris

2% Others

4% Undecided



2) Who won the debate?



55% Harris

43% Trump

2% Tie



3) Who are you… pic.twitter.com/HT0uKQS4fK — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) September 11, 2024

Other surveys found voters trust Trump more than Harris on the economy and immigration--issues that have consistently ranked at the top of the list of voter concerns.

Despite her win, debate-watchers still preferred Trump by 20 points on the economy (55-35) and 23 points on immigration (56-33). Those are actually bigger margins than he usually racks up on these issues, so it seems possible Trump’s attacks on the Biden administration’s record on these issues landed with some effect. (We’ll await more polling on these issues.) (WaPo)

CNN vs CNN: (lol)



- Our poll shows Harris easily won —crushed Trump!— and will gain in post-debate polls



-Our poll finds most debate watchers — 55 % to 35% — say President Trump would better handle the economy than Kamala Harris. She lost ground pic.twitter.com/gcEcJe4qnD — K Fitton (@KelFitton) September 11, 2024

.@mowers: Reuters had 60% of voters who said that they moved to Trump after watching the debate. The reason they gave was that Kamala was evasive on the economy. pic.twitter.com/NCJufcOacn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

CNN Undecided Voter: "My life was better when Trump was in office. The economy was better. Inflation was lower. Things were better overall. And now, with Kamala's administration, things haven't been so fantastic. She's saying she can fix the problems that her administration has… pic.twitter.com/J1XWCSJYHB — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 11, 2024