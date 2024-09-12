Congress: The FBI Is Slow Rolling Information About the Guy Who Tried to...
Harris Might Want to Halt Her Post-Debate Victory Lap After Seeing This

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 12, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A survey of swing state voters taken during and after Tuesday’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump found the Sept. 10 showdown did not move the needle.   

A joint Trafalgar-Insider Advantage survey of likely general election voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin showed each candidate with 47 percent support prior to the debate. When asked who won the debate, Harris came out ahead, 55.3 percent to Trump’s 42.5 percent, while 2.2 percent thought it was a draw. Respondents were then asked, “Considering tonight’s debate performances, if you had to vote tomorrow, for whom would you vote?” Harris and Trump were again tied at 48 percent, with 3 percent undecided and 1 percent choosing “other.”

Other surveys found voters trust Trump more than Harris on the economy and immigration--issues that have consistently ranked at the top of the list of voter concerns.

Despite her win, debate-watchers still preferred Trump by 20 points on the economy (55-35) and 23 points on immigration (56-33). Those are actually bigger margins than he usually racks up on these issues, so it seems possible Trump’s attacks on the Biden administration’s record on these issues landed with some effect. (We’ll await more polling on these issues.) (WaPo)

