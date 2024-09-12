Congress: The FBI Is Slow Rolling Information About the Guy Who Tried to...
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Offers Colorful Response to Dem Rep's Post-Debate Suggestion That Trump Should Drop Out

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 12, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Trump campaign issued a colorful response to a Democratic congressman’s suggestion that the Republican presidential nominee drop out of the race after his debate performance on Tuesday.

“If we are being honest, last night’s debate performance by former President Donald Trump was disastrous and hard to watch,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said Wednesday in a statement on “Trump’s Ability to Continue Campaign.” 

The Florida Democrat was referencing the conversations that took place in the aftermath of Trump’s June debate against President Biden, which ultimately led to him getting pushed off the ticket and replaced by his vice president, Kamala Harris.

“I believe now is the time for the former President to have those difficult conversations about whether or not he should continue serving as the Republican Party’s nominee for President,” Moskowitz’s statement continued. “For now, I want to give him the space to meet with his family and make that decision.”

When asked about the statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The Hill: “Moskowitz is a f—ing moron.”

Harris Might Want to Halt Her Post-Debate Victory Lap After Seeing This Leah Barkoukis
Trump told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning that he thought he did very well and wasn't sure he wanted to do another debate, as Harris' campaign proposed after Tuesday's showdown. 

The former president compared the request to a fighter who loses and wants a rematch.

