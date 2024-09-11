Here's What Trump Had to Say About His Debate Performance

Former President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday after he faced off against Vice President Kamala Harris in the first and possibly only debate, saying he had one of his “better” performances and “maybe my best.”

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning, the former president blasted ABC News, calling the network the “most dishonest new organization” after its moderators continually stepped in to fact check him but offered no corrections to Harris repeating multiple debunked claims regarding IVF, Charlottesville, Project 2025, his “bloodbath” remark about the economy, and more.

“I think they were terrible, and they should be embarrassed,” Trump said. “I mean, they kept correcting me, and what I said was largely right, or I hope it was right, but what they said was absolutely wrong. The other you know what she said, and they refused to correct.”

Trump noted the debate was “three on one,” referring to the moderators from the “corrupt news organization.”

Asked whether he would take the Harris campaign up on a second debate, Trump said he is unsure.

Trump compared the request to a fight, arguing that the first thing the loser does is ask for another one. In this case, Harris wants another debate.

“The losing person, the fighter, the debater, always asks for a rematch,” he said.

He was then pressed for an answer on a second debate.

“I don’t know if I want to do another debate,” he replied, noting that he had a “great night” on Tuesday.

Trump pointed to C-SPAN’s online poll after the debate, which showed respondents favoring him as the winner.

